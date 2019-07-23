Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail between Saturday morning and Sunday.
Tyler C. Click, 23, of the 400 block of Cadillac Street, Ligonier, was booked at 8:45 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Martin D. Foster III, 34, of the 2000 block of Wallace Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:19 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony; and strangulation, a Level 6 felony. Foster was held on $50,000 bond.
Jeremy M. Hailey, 33, of the 1600 block of Tulip Tree Road, Fort Wayne, was booked at 1:12 p.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Katie M. Hope, 26, of the 1800 block of North C.R. 075E, LaGrange, was arrested at 6 p.m. by Noble County police on a warrant charging theft, a Class A misdemeanor. Hope was held on $3,500 bond.
Andrew C. Ramey, 26, of the 500 block of Harding Street, Kendallville, was booked at 9:09 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a violation of drug court.
James A. Spencer, 57, of the 9200 block of Pixie Parkway, Cromwell, was booked at 10:17 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Dalton P. Householder, 20, of the 9300 block of East C.R. 500S, LaOtto, was arrested at 2:34 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than or equal to 0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated, endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; leaving the scene of an accident, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; and minor in possession of or consuming alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. Householder was held on $3,500 bond.
Kelvin T. Rivera, 33, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of battery involving bodily waste, a Class B misdemeanor. Rivera was held on $3,500 bond.
David A. Casper, 34, of the 600 block of Richmond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:05 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than or equal to 0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated, endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Casper was held on $3,500 bond.
Allen A. Halferty, 28, of the 400 block of State Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 8:24 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of theft (from motor vehicle), a Class A misdemeanor. Halferty was held on $3,500 bond.
Brittany N. Miller, 30, of the 300 block of East Baseline Road, Albion, was arrested at 12:36 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony. Miller was held on $50,000 bond.
Eric T. Miller, 27, of the 300 block of East Baseline Road, Albion, was arrested at 12:36 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony. Miller posted $50,000 bond and was released Sunday.
Joshua M. Rigsby, 28, of the 200 block of South Orchard Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging contempt of court. Rigsby was held on $500 cash bond.
