There are a number of ways that one could define what qualifies as a "top story." Is it the number of likes it gets on Twitter or Facebook? Or maybe its a story about a championship game, and a team winning it all.
In reality, those answers are not wrong. To some, that very well may be the definition. Mine is a little different, though, and it may differ from that of my KPC Sports Colleagues — and I am perfectly fine with that.
To me, the top stories I wrote this year were all ones that touched on some uniquely human aspect of games where what happens to a ball often gets the most attention. They're the stories that compel a mother, father, grandparent or community member to reach out to me and have a discussion.
Sure, sometimes these stories are the ones that get the most likes, or revolve around a deep postseason run. But sometimes they aren't. Sometimes they're about a team that will ultimately not make it out of sectional, or about a sport that simply isn's as popular as football — all of this is fine, too.
This is what I considered when selecting my top stories from the year that was. Five of them made the cut, simply because I could not narrow the list down any further. So, without further ado, here are the top stories from Steuben County in 2019.
'It's Kenny Laws' time now'
My personal favorite, this story, which ran in the Herald Republican on May 31, detailed the journey of then-Fremont senior Kenny Laws from a self-described lazy freshman to a state-qualifying shot put thrower.
Here is an excerpt from the story:
"Before Kenny Laws was a fixture in the Fremont High School athletics scene, before he was a sectional champion thrower, before he was a senior mentor to underclassmen, he was a freshman in the high school library.
The young Laws would often go there and look over athletic records. He would look at the names of athletes who had forever left their mark on the school and imagine his name being alongside those Eagles greats. He’d stand there and think — Kenny Laws, shot put record holder, Kenny Laws, state placer.
He’d watch his track and field teammates prepare to take their talents to the state meet — the height of the high school athletic scene — and imagine himself one day doing the same. He’d stand there and think, "One day, my time will come.”
'Fremont girls spent season on a mission'
A column I wrote on Feb. 13 after the Eagles lost in the regional championship game, this article detailed one team's desire to send its only senior out on top. Fremont won the sectional title that year (it's goal all along) and made it further than anyone really thought it would. As these things go, though, the higher the Eagles climbed, the larger their expectations grew. And when you fall short of those, it hurts.
Here's a bit from the story:
"The lone senior on the team and, frankly, the reason it won so many games, that entire team bought into the idea of sending that one player out right. You saw it on the court, too. The Eagles played with a unity and an unselfishness that was contagious. They had a mission.
It’s the emotion you don’t see coming, though, that hits the hardest. It wasn't that Tuesday night when those nets were cut down, or when the team’s mission of delivering a sectional title was accomplished — they were prepared for that game, no matter which outcome came to pass.
It was the game no one on that team expected to play in, that game on Saturday night, when everything came out. The scene was as somber a one as you could expect: Bella, tears streaming down her face, flanked by teammates Maddie Beeman, Grace Schmucker and Macayla Guthrie on three sides, quickly grabbing the game ball, what surely felt like no more than a consolation prize, before quickly exiting the court."
'Angola soccer coming together at right time'
So much went against this team in 2019. Its coach was hired just days before the start of the season, and it spent the majority of the year trying to figure out who would be "the guy" on a team that desperately needed to find one. Throughout it all, the Hornets rallied behind one word: together.
Here's a clip from the piece:
"On the bench, players celebrated earning a trip to the conference tourney semifinals, joking and laughing together with discussion of the 80 minutes of play that had just taken place mixed in for good measure. Further down the sideline was first-year coach of the Hornets, Brandon Appleton, hunched over above his backpack as he reviewed the stats and notes from his team’s performance.
If “together” means something to anyone, it is him.
Appleton never planned to coach this team, but was thrust into the role when the position unexpectedly became open just weeks before the season started. He felt like an outsider then and, to an extent, still does now."
'Confident Perkins key to Heights' success'
A recent addition to this list, the last top story was available to read in print on Nov. 30. This story detailed the mindset of a player that has sparked a revival of a program that had been dormant in recent years, and how he worked to develop it.
Here's an excerpt from the story:
"Perkins oozes confidence. You can see it in his play. Whether he is initiating offense, creating looks for teammates or shooting the ball himself – which he does with tremendous efficiency – he does it all with authority and purpose.
Perkins’ play has sparked a revival of the Panthers’ boys basketball program. He led the Panthers in points (16.3) and assists (2.2) per game during a 20-6 season in 2018-19 – a year in which they were the most improved team in the state, in terms of record – and scored 22 in the team’s season-opening win against Concord Wednesday night, becoming just the fourth player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.
You also hear it when he talks. The point guard is never shy when speaking about his expectations for his team. Why should he be? Those 20 wins were the most ever by a Prairie Heights team, and the Panthers’ records have increased every year that Perkins has played – from 2-21 as a freshman to 8-15 as a sophomore then 20-6 last season."
