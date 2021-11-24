BUTLER — One more game.
After losing the sectional championship game a year ago, the Eastside’s girls basketball team want to play at least one more game.
“Our seniors want to win. They want to win a sectional,” Blazer coach Mike Lortie said. “On the back of our green T-shirts, it says, ‘One More,’ to be able to play one more game after the sectional, win it, and play one more.
“Hopefully, we’ll get to that point where we play more than one more, but we want to take that next step,” he said. “We got to the finals last year. We didn’t get it done, and we want to take that next step.
“That’s a big goal for them.”
Lortie said players and coaches are also using pre-season picks as motivation for a third straight winning record.
“We want to be in the upper third of the (Northeast Corner) conference. Right now, a couple of people have us picked sixth or seventh,” he said. “(That’s a) little bit of motivation. I think we can be pretty good.”
Lortie’s hopes are high not only because of the returning talent, but for the fact Eastside was able to have a full summer of basketball.
Two years ago, he was hired as head coach in late July, as summer basketball was wrapping up. Last year, COVID hit and shut most everything down.
“We had a really good summer. We played a lot of games, we played together and we were great teammates,” Lortie said.
“We had that opportunity to come together as a team more than we had in the past. This program has not had a summer in a while, so it was good to get together.”
Back for Eastside are seniors Mataya Bireley, Cadence Gardner, Brittney Geiger, McKenna Hoffelder and Skyelar Kessler.
“A lot of things, I don’t have to tell them, they just do it, whether it’s drills or whatever,” Lortie said. “Their leadership is just great.
“Mataya and Skye are just full of energy all the time, which is great. McKenna played really well in the sectional last year.” Gardner and Geiger mostly played on the reserve team, but the Blazer coach feels they are ready to make contributions at the varsity level.
Junior Grace Kreischer gained a lot of experience in a full-time varsity role and put in a great deal of work over the summer. Classmate Kaylie Hertig is another player ready to step up from Eastside’s reserve squad. Both players can step out and hit perimeter shots.
Sophomore Jayci Kitchen and freshmen Sydnee Kessler and Paige Traxler will give the Blazers quickness in the back court.
Lortie said fans can expect to see this team continue to be play good defense while pushing the tempo more on offense.
“We’ll probably go a little faster than we have been,” he said. “We pushed the ball up this summer. I liked what I saw and we made good decisions.
“We’re going to be very solid defensively, and offensively, I think we’re going to be a little more diverse as far as point scoring,” Lortie said. “I would be shocked if we have anybody averaging over 11 (points) a game.
“That’s just the way we play, but that’s going to give other teams problems because we share the ball and everybody’s ready to score at any time.”
When asked what he likes most about this team, Lortie said enthusiasm.
“They all get along well, they play together well, and they pick each other up if somebody makes a mistake. That’s really important.”
Last year’s leading scorer, Sullivan Kessler, graduated, taking her 11.7 points per game average to Indiana University-South Bend. Jaiden and Allyson King also graduated. Baker averaged 3.7 points per game and King scored nearly six points per game.
