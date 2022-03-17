WATERLOO — After a three-year absence from the DeKalb Central school district, Rief Gilg will return in July as DeKalb High School’s associate principal.
Gilg will fill the position that recently was vacated by the transfer of Austin Harrison to James R. Watson Elementary School.
The DeKalb Central school board approved the appointment Tuesday night. He will work a 220-day contract, beginning July 1, with a starting salary of $96,320 and administrative benefits.
Gilg has 21 years of experience in education, with the last 12 1/2 years serving as an administrator. He served as associate principal at DeKalb from 2017-2019. For the past three years, he has served as principal at Huntington North High School.
“Rief is a connector and believes his values align with the work we are doing within our district,” high school principal Marcus Wagner said in his recommendation to hire Gilg.
“Mr. Gilg’s knowledge of the position and experience as a building administrator will be a great asset to DeKalb High School and I am excited to welcome him back and have him a part of our leadership team.”
Gilg started his career in education with his first full-time teaching job in 2000 in Yuma, Arizona, where he taught English and coached football and track. He then moved to Fort Wayne and taught English at Huntington and was head football coach for eight years. He then became dean of students.
From Huntington, Gilg went to East Noble in the fall of 2012, where he was athletic director for two years and then associate principal for three years. He then went to DeKalb as associate principal before returning to Huntington in the fall of 2019.
“There’s been terrific people wherever I’ve worked. That definitely includes where I’m at now. There’s fantastic people everywhere you go,” Gilg said.
“At DeKalb, what was always unique for me was that the things that I value in myself I felt were the things that were valued by the people at DeKalb. And it’s really a unique distinction that I’ve learned over my years in education. When you find that, that’s something very, very special.”
“There’s circumstances in my life right now where the job of associate principal fits me very, very well at this time. Those, combined with the fit of the job and the people that make up DeKalb Central, made this just a really enticing opportunity for me,” Gilg added.
Gilg is married to Nichole Gilg, who teaches middle school language arts in Huntington. The couple have two children, Henry, 12, and Oliver, 8.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Mr. Gilg back after spending the last three years as principal of Huntington North High School,” said Superintendent Steve Teders.
Board president Heather Krebs echoed those sentiments.
“Mr. Gilg, welcome back,” she said.
“This really does feel like the right decision,” Gilg told the board.
“I’m thrilled to be back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.