Past 10 years of Football Preps and Coaches of the Year (P = Prep, C = Coach)
2018
P: Brandon Pruitt, West Noble
C: Andy Thomas, Angola
2017
P: Chance Roddy, Angola
C: Andy Thomas, Angola
2016
P: Eli Wallace, Lakeland
C: Chris DePew, Garrett
2015
P: Will Chrisman, DeKalb
C: Chris DePew, Garrett
2014
P: P.J. Dean, Eastside
C: Mike Eshbach, Eastside
2013
P: Brandon Mable, East Noble
C: Luke Amstutz, East Noble
2012
P: Nic Weimer, East Noble
C: Keith Thompson, Lakeland
2011
P: Todd Frickey, Garrett
C: Ron Frickey, Garrett
2010
P: A.J. Dove, East Noble
C: Luke Amstutz, Angola
2009
P: Chris Smith, Lakeland
C: Keith Thompson, Lakeland
