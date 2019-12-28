Past 10 years of Football Preps and Coaches of the Year (P = Prep, C = Coach)

2018

P: Brandon Pruitt, West Noble

C: Andy Thomas, Angola

2017

P: Chance Roddy, Angola

C: Andy Thomas, Angola

2016

P: Eli Wallace, Lakeland

C: Chris DePew, Garrett

2015

P: Will Chrisman, DeKalb

C: Chris DePew, Garrett

2014

P: P.J. Dean, Eastside

C: Mike Eshbach, Eastside

2013

P: Brandon Mable, East Noble

C: Luke Amstutz, East Noble

2012

P: Nic Weimer, East Noble

C: Keith Thompson, Lakeland

2011

P: Todd Frickey, Garrett

C: Ron Frickey, Garrett

2010

P: A.J. Dove, East Noble

C: Luke Amstutz, Angola

2009

P: Chris Smith, Lakeland

C: Keith Thompson, Lakeland

