The fresh-cut steaks at Chubby’s Fish and Steak in downtown Orland don’t have far to travel from family-owned Mr. Bratz next door.
The same goes for their Hoosier tenderloin sandwich, ground beef and special recipe ground sausage.
Diners can choose from ribeye, sirloins, oven-roasted prime rib or New York strip steaks or a mouth-watering selection of half-pound burgers from the Bronco Burger with bacon and Swiss cheese topped with BBQ sauce to the Belt Buster Burger with cheese sticks, bacon and special sauce.
Chubby’s famous fish with special breading has customers coming back since 1990 as well as their special pressure-fried chicken.
Be sure to add sweet potato fries, Chubby chips or fried potatoes and a side salad with your dinner choice.
On the lighter side, maybe grilled or crispy chicken salad with cheese, tomatoes, eggs and croutons, and a cup or bowl of homemade soup might fill the bill.
Early and not so early risers can wake-up to breakfast specials such as Kevin’s Hunters Breakfast Sausage Sandwich —1/3-pound special recipe ground sausage patty, 1 egg, cheese on a pretzel bun, or Chubby’s Country Chicken breast on top of a biscuit with gravy, shredded cheese topped with two eggs.
The menu also offers omelets, Belgian waffles, French toast, and blueberry, chocolate or peanut butter sweet batter pancakes.
All foods and desserts are homemade, so whether you come in for a cup of coffee, a slice of pie, hand-dipped malts or shakes in the cozy dining room or carry out, you are sure to find just what satisfies your appetite.
A kids’ menu for age 12-and-under or seniors age 65-and-older is offered, as well.
Chubby’s Fish and Steak is open Sunday –Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 9482 W. St Rd 120, Orland. Phone 260-829-6710.
