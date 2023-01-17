BRUSHY PRAIRIE — One team was bound to put an end to a long losing streak Tuesday night.
East Noble had traveled to Brushy Prairie losers of their last 10 games, while the host, Prairie Heights, had lost their last nine.
That team would turn out to be the Knights, coming away with a 48-34 nonconference victory.
Prairie Heights got on the board first when sophomore Emily McCrea (4 points) scored the game’s opening basket at the 6:46 mark, before Knights senior Kya Mosley (12 points) evened it up with a pair of free throws 15 seconds later.
After McCrea knocked down two from the free-throw line herself, East Noble went on a 7-2 run with juniors Bailea Bortner (6 points) and Payton Quake (16 points) and freshman Kate David (5 points) all contributing to get the Knights a 9-6 lead.
Bortner would hit another 3-pointer before the end of the quarter for a 12-8 EN lead.
The second quarter opened with a three from Heights junior Breonna Glasgo (6 points) before the Knights went on another long run, this time 8-2.
PH ended the two-minute drought with a score from junior Ava Boots (10 points) with a minute left to trail 20-15 at the break.
Both teams shot more combined free throws in the first half than field goals, with Prairie Heights going a perfect 6-for-6 and the Knights shooting 4-for-6. They combined for 11 made field goals in the half.
The third quarter was fairly even, but allowed the Knights to increase their lead by two, outscoring the Panthers 8-6. Quake had six of her points for East Noble in the quarter, all coming in the first five minutes.
Knights sophomore Rae David made a 3-pointer for her lone points of the game and Quake made two free throws to kick off the fourth and put EN up by double digits.
Prairie Heights would get no closer than the seven points they trailed by at the start of the fourth quarter, trailing by at least nine the rest of the way.
Senior Bree Walmsley had four points and freshman Addison Deming added two for East Noble.
For Prairie Heights, senior Lilli Howe had five points, junior Sarah Park had three and junior McKinlee Kain and senior Kylee Leland scored two each.
East Noble won the junior varsity game 27-18, led in scoring by junior Makenna Strohm with 11 points and freshman Macey Colin with four. The Panthers were led by freshman Avery Wagler with seven points.
The Knights (4-15 overall) head to Leo on Friday while the Panthers (1-18) travel to Fremont on Saturday.
