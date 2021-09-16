PREP GIRLS GOLF

East Noble Sectional at Cobblestone, 8:45 a.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

Leo at East Noble, 7 p.m.

DeKalb at Columbia City, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Angola, 7 p.m.

Garrett at Eastside, 7 p.m.

West Noble at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Churubusco at Prairie Heights, 7 p.m.

Central Noble at Fremont, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

Trine men at Irish Hills Invitational (Hills of Lenawee), noon

COLLEGE TENNIS

Trine men and women at Anderson, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Trine in Mount St. Joseph (Ohio) Invitational at Shelbyville, 5:45 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Trine at Hanover Invitational: vs. Franklin, 6 p.m.; vs. Wilmington (Ohio), 8 p.m.

