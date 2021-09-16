PREP GIRLS GOLF
East Noble Sectional at Cobblestone, 8:45 a.m.
PREP FOOTBALL
Leo at East Noble, 7 p.m.
DeKalb at Columbia City, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Angola, 7 p.m.
Garrett at Eastside, 7 p.m.
West Noble at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Churubusco at Prairie Heights, 7 p.m.
Central Noble at Fremont, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Trine men at Irish Hills Invitational (Hills of Lenawee), noon
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine men and women at Anderson, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Trine in Mount St. Joseph (Ohio) Invitational at Shelbyville, 5:45 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine at Hanover Invitational: vs. Franklin, 6 p.m.; vs. Wilmington (Ohio), 8 p.m.
