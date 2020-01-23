Important Numbers & Addresses
Town Hall: P: 856-2108; A: 111 N. Jefferson St., Cromwell
Police Dept: P: 856-3838; A: 111 N. Jefferson St., Cromwell
Fire Dept: P: 856-4555; A: 201 Water St., Cromwell
Library: Noble County Public Library-West; Hours: Closed Saturday through Monday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. T and Th; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. W and F; A: 120 Jefferson St.; P: 856-2119 W: www.myncpl.us
Post Office: P: 856-2512; toll-free (800) 275-8777; A: 117 N. Jefferson St.; Hours: 7:30 a.m.-noon, 2-3:30 p.m. M-F, 10 a.m.-noon Sat
Recycling Center: U.S. 6 just west of S.R. 5, Ligonier
Cromwell at a Glance
Population: 504
Education: West Noble School Corporation
Government: Town council, clerk-treasurer
Health: Parkview Noble Hospital
Utilities: Water and sewer provided by town, garbage contracted; Gas: NIPSCO; Telephone: LigTel; Internet: Mediacom, CenturyLink and LigTel; Cable TV: Mediacom
Fire Dept: Sparta Township Fire Department
Police Dept: Cromwell Town Marshal
Parks: Community Park
Events: Cromwell Days Festival, Halloween Parade & Carnival
Meetings
Town Council: 6 p.m., 3rd Tuesday of each month at Town Hall
