EMMA — Like quite a few teams around the area, the Westview girls basketball team graduated a lot of seniors off last year’s team. But for this year’s Warriors squad, there’s only one senior to fill that void of leadership.
Westview finished 14-9 last season and lost its most productive player in Ashya Klopfenstein to graduation. She averaged 17.9 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per game as a senior. Grace Miller, Jensen Reynolds, LeAnna Miller and Nisha Patel also graduated.
“I think we have the potential to have some solid balance in our program,” Westview coach Randy Yoder said. “The plan is to replace one individual with a collective group effort. That’s the plan going forward.”
The Warriors’ lone senior is center/forward Julie Miller. Junior Gloria Miller is the team’s returning leading scorer and rebounder with 9.7 points and 8.8 boards per game.
“In two areas she really is a great leader. She leads by example and effort, then she’s vocal, too,” Yoder said of Gloria Miller. “She’s one of our tri-captains, along with Julie Miller and Alex Antal. Gloria is just a great athlete. She can contribute in a lot of different ways. I think she’ll provide part of that leadership for our group.”
Junior Hallie Mast and Antal, a sophomore, split time on the varsity and junior varsity last season. Antal slowly worked her way into a starting role towards the end of last season.
Kate Welsh is a freshman with “a lot of upside potential,” according to Yoder. The same can be said for fellow incoming freshman Lucy Rensberger, who will play inside for the Warriors.
Westview finished in the middle of a competitive Northeast Corner Conference last season. Yoder thinks the conference will be good once again and isn’t sure where his girls could end up by season’s end.
“I don’t have any concrete numbers. I’m not going set that type of goal for this team. I really think we can surprise some people. I really do,” Yoder said. “But at this point, I’m not going to say where we’re going to finish in the conference. We could be near the top. We could be in the middle of the pack. It really depends on how we advance and proceed.”
Yoder likes what he saw in early practices as far as the energy levels and willingness to work hard. He thinks that will be a benefit for his team.
“Being a younger team, we’re going to have our ups and downs. That’s just part of the growing process,” Yoder said. “The key is to not get too high when things are going great and not get too low if we’re struggling a little bit and just look at the long-term goal of improving every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.