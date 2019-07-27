INDIANAPOLIS — A total of $300,000 in state funding was distributed this week to 11 Indiana food banks to provide assistance and services to Hoosiers in need.
The distribution came from the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.
“One hungry family in Indiana is one too many,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said. “While we still have a long way to go, we’re proud to be part of the coalition working to make sure that no child or family goes hungry in the state.”
One in seven Indiana residents is food-insecure, according to Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, the state’s food bank association. Additionally, more than 273,000 children do not know where their next meal will come from.
Last year, Indiana’s regional food banks distributed nearly 78 million pounds of food and other items to all 92 counties. Emily Weikert Bryant, executive director of the association, says that while each food bank differs, this year’s funding could help them purchase fresh produce and shelf-stable products.
One recipient, Community Harvest Food Bank in Fort Wayne, will use the funding for its farm program. It partners with two local farmers to grow 29 acres of fresh produce including green beans, watermelons, cantaloupes and cabbage.
“We appreciate the support from ISDA, which enables food banks to purchase additional food for Hoosiers at risk of hunger and frees up resources for efficient and safe food storage and distribution,” Bryant said. “Through the pantries, meal sites, mobile pantries, backpack programs and many local nonprofits that distribute food, nearly 887,000 Hoosiers receive assistance who aren’t certain where their next meal will come from.”
The funding was provided by the Indiana Legislature, as part of the 2019 biennial budget. The distribution amounts were determined using the Emergency Food Assistance Program fair share percentage, which captures poverty and unemployment levels in each county.
“Over half a million Hoosiers are food-insecure,” said Bruce Kettler, Indiana State Department of Agriculture director. “I commend the organizations, farmers and countless others who are on the front lines, working tirelessly to end hunger in the state.”
