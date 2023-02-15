SOUTH BEND — Trine University’s women’s basketball team clinched a first-round bye in next week’s Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament with a 85-49 victory over Saint Mary’s Wednesday night.
Sidney Wagner had 23 points, 10 steals, five rebounds and three assists to lead the Thunder (19-5, 13-2 MIAA). The 10 steals is the second most in a game in program history and was also done by Danielle Senf against Ohio Northern on Nov. 22, 2008, and Jill Reed against Purdue-Calumet on Jan. 31, 1991.
The school record for steals in a game is 11 by Senf against Alma on Jan. 14, 2012.
Trine had 23 steals and forced 29 turnovers from the Belles.
Abby Sanner had 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals off the bench for the Thunder. Sierra Hinds had nine points and three assists. Makayla Ardis added eight points and two steals.
Maddie Rzepka had 15 points for Saint Mary’s, who ended its season at 7-18, 4-12.
