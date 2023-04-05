All sporting events involving area high school and college teams scheduled for Wednesday were called off due to rain and the unplayable conditions that came with it in most cases.
Trine University’s women’s lacrosse game at Lake Erie (Ohio) was canceled and will not be made up. The Thunder will open Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association play at Calvin on Saturday at noon.
Events moved to today were Fremont’s baseball game at Adams Central, Prairie Heights’ baseball game at Bronson, Michigan, and the Prairie Heights at Fremont boys and girls track meets. It will be senior night for Fremont’s track and field program.
Angola’s softball team will play at Huntington North on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Trine’s men’s tennis team will host Alma on Monday at 4 p.m.
The Thunder baseball team will make up its game at Olivet on Monday, starting at 4 p.m.
