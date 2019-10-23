Fort Wayne native and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith, a Fort Wayne native, will open an iCRYO cryotherapy franchise in Fort Wayne. He’s also opening a franchise in Frisco, Texas.
In April 2019, Smith joined iCRYO as an equity partner and has been working closely with the company on franchise development and marketing as the company expands into new markets across the United States. The Fort Wayne location is scheduled to open in March.
The signature location in Frisco will be near the Dallas Cowboys practice facility at The Star and is set to open in March, too. Smith recently signed a five-year contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, ensuring he will be playing in Dallas long-term.
These two locations mark the first two of four that Smith will open, with future locations to come in Indianapolis and Grapevine, Texas.
Cryotherapy, or cold therapy, is commonly used to relieve pain symptoms, particularly in inflammatory diseases, injuries and overuse symptoms. It is often used by athletes. Whole-body cryotherapy (WBC), involves exposure to very cold air that is maintained at -110 degrees C to -140 degrees C, or -166 to -220 degrees F in special temperature-controlled cryochambers, generally for 2 minutes. But it also is used for cosmetic purposes, such as body sculpting, eliminating cellulite, facials and other services, which will be offered at the iCRYO franchises.
“Since officially joining the iCRYO team earlier this year, I’ve been focused on assisting in any way I can,” Smith said in the announcement. “I’m eager and excited for my friends, family and fans in Frisco and Fort Wayne to visit these locations and immerse themselves in the iCRYO experience.”
“Jaylon has been a great asset to our company and our growth. His vision to bring iCRYO to Frisco and Fort Wayne helped us make this a reality, and we are excited to open locations in two places that mean so much to him,” Kyle Jones, co-founder and COO of iCRYO, said in the announcement.
To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.
