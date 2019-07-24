Prep Soccer Lakeland tabs new coaches
LAGRANGE — Lakeland High School athletic director Roman Smith announced on Twitter Tuesday @LHS_Sports the new head soccer coaches, Joe Miller for the boys and Samir Hazbic for the girls.
Hazbic is the Director of Coaching for the Auburn-based Rangers Academy and has over 30 years of soccer playing experience. He has coached at Angola Middle School.
High Schools Fremont announces times for first fall practice days
FREMONT — Fremont High School athletic director Roger Probst announced the first practice day plans for all Eagle fall sports.
Athletes need to have all the necessary paperwork completed by the first day of practice in order to be able to practice. The required paperwork practice can be picked up at the school’s main office Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The first girls golf practice will be on Aug. 2 at Bella Vista Golf Course in Coldwater, Michigan, from 5-7 p.m. A shuttle bus will be at FHS to drive the girls to and from practice. Address questions to coach Eric Wirick by email at ewirick@student.fcs.k12.in.us.
The first practices for volleyball, football, boys tennis and cross country will be on Aug. 5.
Volleyball will practice from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the FHS gym with a break for lunch. Contact new varsity volleyball coach Hunter Gaerte with any questions by email at hunter.gaerte218@gmail.com.
Football will practice from 4-9 p.m. at the football field at Max Mitchell Sports Complex with a break somewhere in the middle of that time frame. Varsity football coach Jim Hummer can be reached for questions by email at jhummer@student.fcs.k12.in.us.
Boys tennis will practice at school’s courts from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Coach Neal Frantz can be reached by email at nealkfrantz1@hotmail.com.
Boys and girls cross country will meet for practice at the team building on Aug. 5, and practice will run from 6-8 p.m. Address questions to coach Tanner Wall by email at 02twall@gmail.com.
Heights needs coaches
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights High School is currently accepting applications for the varsity and junior varsity baseball coaching positions and for varsity softball coach.
Interested individuals need to email a letter of interest and a completed application to PH athletic director Brent Byler at bbyler@ph.k12.in.us. The application can be found on the Prairie Heights Community Schools Corporation website at www.ph.k12.in.us.
