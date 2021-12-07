Prep Girls Basketball PH loses to Fairfield in conference game
BENTON — Prairie Heights dropped a Northeast Corner Conference matchup to Fairfield 38-30 Saturday night.
The Falcons (9-0) led 20-14 at halftime and 31-21 after three quarters.
Alayna Boots led the Panthers (4-4) with 14 points and five rebounds. Kennedy Kugler added 11 points while grabbing eight rebounds.
College Synchronized Skating Thunder earn first-ever medal at Porter Classic
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Trine University’s synchronized skating team earned its first-ever medal Sunday morning at the 25th annual Dr. Porter Synchronized Classic, placing third in the Open-Collegiate category.
In the Collegiate category, the team placed fifth and set a program-record of 77.41 points.
Youth Baseball Trine to host holiday camp
ANGOLA — Trine’s baseball team will host a Holiday Youth Camp on Dec. 27 for students in grades 3-8.
The Thunder baseball staff and players will conduct two sessions: an infield/outfield clinic at 10 a.m. and pitching/catching clinic at 12:45 p.m. with hitting instruction included in both.
The cost of each clinic is $35 or $55 for all day.
For any questions, please contact Trine head baseball coach Greg Perschke by phone at 665-4135 or email at perschkeg@trine.edu.
