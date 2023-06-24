Growing up, one of my favorite activities for several summers was venturing up north to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
It meant I got to see the boats at Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan and to eat fudge.
My grandmother and step-grandfather owned a cottage at one of the fingers of the easternmost point of the UP, in the tiny community of DeTour Village.
There, I discovered what became a forever favorite. This cottage, nestled away from it all near a community already away from it all, was a dream.
Since I don’t swim, I’ve never been an in-the-water person, but I love being by the water, listening to waves gently roll to shore. What made the cottage so special was for the fact it was on the St. Mary’s River, the prime path for boats and freighters of all sizes and types to travel to and from the Soo Locks to destinations far and wide.
I’ve written about the old telescope my step-grandfather had at the cottage and that I own today.
When we weren’t having fun doing other things, we grandchildren would plant ourselves behind the telescope for a closer look at the boats as they passed.
We counted the boats that we saw pass the cottage, sometimes reading the names of the ships as they sailed past. At night, while you couldn’t see the names, you could see the ships illuminated by their lights.
For some reason, I seem to remember seeing 91 ships on one visit. While that may or may not be correct, in those days, we didn’t write down the names of the boats. That would come much later.
My step-grandfather had several editions of “Know Your Ships,” a handy guide to vessels that traversed the Great Lakes.
When he died, those books were given to me.
We went back that next summer to pack up some memories, including the telescope, but I never again stayed in the cottage. It would be sold and continues to be owned by the family that owned the cottage next door.
Over the years, the covers of those books weathered and fell off. So did the books themselves, to be discarded, but the memories never went away.
When my grandmother died, I inherited the telescope.
Finally, I decided it was time to go up north once again and recapture those childhood memories, staying in Mackinaw City and venturing to the Soo Locks.
I was even able to find and drive past the cottage, all boarded up and unused, but still standing.
Over the years, not much has changed. Seeing the freighters and sampling fudge remain as some of my favorites. Today, I have my own collection of “Know Your Ships” books, the latest being the 2023 edition as a Father’s Day gift.
Recently, my beautiful wife and I ventured up north, staying once again at a house she discovered in a prime shipwatching location.
The variety of vessels that travel the Great Lakes is interesting.
There are “classic” freighters such as the Frontenac, Saginaw, Arthur M. Anderson, Herbert C. Jackson and the Philip R. Clarke.
There are a number of tug-and-barge combinations on the lakes, including the Joyce VanEnkevort with barge Great Lakes Trader, the Laura VanEnkevort with Joseph H. Thompson and the Victory with the Maumee.
There are 13 “super lakers” in service, so named as they measure 1,000 feet or more in total length. One 1,000-foot freighter can carry as much as 60,000 tons of iron ore per trip. The Stewart J. Cort, the first of these 1,000-footers, was one of nine that we saw this time around.
“Salties,” ocean-going cargo vessels, are also regular visitors to the Great Lakes. During our stay, we observed salties flying under the flags of Barbados, Malta, Marshall Islands and the Netherlands.
In 2022, the Mark W. Barker became the first non-tug-barge to be built for Great Lakes service since 1981. Passenger ships also made their first appearances on the lakes in 2022. We saw at least two cruise ships during our stay.
Some of these vessels have interesting histories and are often named for officials of the companies that own them.
Should ownership or use of the vessel changes, it’s a good bet the name will change. With that, the entire vessel’s color scheme and smokestack colors will change to reflect the new ownership.
The former freighter J.L. Mauthe lost its name and forward and aft cabins but remains in service as the barge “Pathfinder” and is paired with the tug Dorothy Ann.
The 1,000-foot American Century is owned by the American Steamship Co. and bears a black-and-white color scheme. It was once owned by Oglebay Norton and sailed as the “Columbia Star,” bearing a brownish-rust and white scheme.
While the Great Lakes Trader was constructed as a barge for freight service, others, such as the Thompson, once sailed under their own power.
The Thompson was built in 1944 and, under its U.S. Navy name, “Marine Robin,” participated in the Allied landings at Normandy, France on June 6, 1944 during World War II.
After the war, it was sold and eventually entered Great Lakes service. For a brief period, it was “Queen of the Lakes,” an unofficial title bestowed on the longest vessel in active duty.
Between 1988 and 1990, the Thompson was converted to a self-unloading barge, with a notch created in the stern where the aft cabin was once located.
It’s kind of fitting that the very last vessel we saw on this trip was the Thompson.
