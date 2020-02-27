Corunna at a Glance
Population: 256
Government: Town council and clerk-treasurer
Police: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department
Fire: Corunna Volunteer Fire Dept.
Utilities: Water & Sanitary Sewer Services: Town of Corunna Electric: Northern Indiana Public Service Co.
Education: DeKalb Central United School District
Health: Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Auburn; Parkview Noble Hospital, Kendallville
Important Numbers & Addresses
Town Hall: A: 102 N. Bridge St. P: 281-2911
Police: A: 215 E. 8th St., Auburn P: 925-3365
Fire: A: 1111 U.S. 6 P: 281-2271
Post Office: Hours: M-F 7:30-11:30 a.m., Sat 8-10 a.m. A: 104 N. Bridge St. P: 281-2561
Compost site: 2318 C.R. 36-A, Auburn
