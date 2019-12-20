Information about the sentence handed down in a story in Friday's edition titled "Man sentenced on meth charge" omitted details about how the final terms of the sentence were reached.
The Noble County Prosecutor's Office agreed to a plea on the charge in the case of Nathan Handshoe, but not on the length of the sentence, which was left to argument before the judge. Prosecutors argued in court for a sentence of four years, with two to be served in prison and two suspended to probation.
The court ultimately decided to order a lesser sentence of four years with three suspended and the remaining year to be served on home detention in Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.