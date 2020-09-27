The in-person voting process for 2020 will require voters to consider safety risks that aren’t always an issue.
As Election Day nears, the country is still under a declared pandemic due to an increase in COVID-19 transmissions. If you are planning to visit the polls this year, you must adhere to the safety rules posted by those in charge.
It’s a good idea to ask authorities about the location of your regular polling place this November. To keep those vulnerable safe, some are relocating their polls away from nursing homes, long-term care facilities and senior living residences. When asking about the new location, find out what kind of other safety restrictions are in place, so you vote without delay.
Here are some things to expect to stay safe while making your 2020 vote.
Keeping Warm
Since social distancing is a significant factor in curbing the virus transmission, you should expect that a limited number of people will be allowed inside your polling place. If you live in a colder region where November invites freezing or chilly temperatures, dress warmly to remain safe and comfortable. Check out these tips from the National Wildlife Federation to ensure your body is prepared for extended periods outside.
• Dress in layers, so the heat captured between clothing will keep you warm.
• In case of rain or snow, wear a base layer that is water and windproof.
• Make sure your head, neck, hands and feet are covered and protected.
• Wear waterproof boots to keep your feet dry.
COVID-19 Precautions
The pandemic is also creating unique challenges for both voters and polling place operators. Follow these safety rules from the CDC to ensure Election Day is safe and limits the transmission.
For voters:
• Wash hands before and after voting.
• Cover coughs or sneezes with the inside of your elbow.
• Consider voting alternatives if you are sick or awaiting test results.
• Wear a mask and maintain a six-foot distance from others.
• Use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol generously while at the polls.
For poll operators:
• Create signs that display the rules like mask enforcement, social distancing guidelines, etc.
• Ensure the location is stocked with extra masks, hand sanitizers and hand-washing stations.
• Disinfect voting equipment after each use.
• Ensure polls are adequately staffed if a worker tests positive or has recent contact with someone who has.
• Buy a sufficient supply of pens, ballot cards and single-use objects to avoid sharing.
