PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Churubusco, Garrett, Lakeland, West Noble, Fremont and Hamilton at Prairie Heights Panther Run, 9 a.m
Angola, East Noble, Lakewood Park at Baron Classic (DeKalb), 9:30 a.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Fremont at Bremen Invitational, 9 a.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Lakeland at Prairie Heights Classic, 9 a.m.
Central Noble, Eastside at Westview Invite, 9 a.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Elkhart Christian at Central Noble, 10 a.m.
Westview at Lakeland, 5 p.m.
West Noble at Wawasee, 6:45 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Heritage at Garrett, 10 a.m.
Bethany Christian at Central Noble, 10 a.m.
Westview at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
