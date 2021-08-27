PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Churubusco, Garrett, Lakeland, West Noble, Fremont and Hamilton at Prairie Heights Panther Run, 9 a.m

Angola, East Noble, Lakewood Park at Baron Classic (DeKalb), 9:30 a.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Fremont at Bremen Invitational, 9 a.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Lakeland at Prairie Heights Classic, 9 a.m.

Central Noble, Eastside at Westview Invite, 9 a.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Elkhart Christian at Central Noble, 10 a.m.

Westview at Lakeland, 5 p.m.

West Noble at Wawasee, 6:45 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Heritage at Garrett, 10 a.m.

Bethany Christian at Central Noble, 10 a.m.

Westview at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.