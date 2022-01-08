Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
5 p.m. — Ashley Economic Development Commission, annual meeting, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
5:15 p.m. — Ashley Redevelopment Commission, annual meeting, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board, 903 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, 900 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, work session to discuss upcoming school board agenda items and strategic planning, central administration office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Plan Commission, Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot.
Wednesday
6 p.m. – Eckhart Public Library board of finance, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6:15 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, central administration office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo.
