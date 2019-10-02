FORT WAYNE — Water is one of the most important substances on earth. City Utilities produces Water that Works at a rate of 12 billion gallons a year. It’s water that supports good health, to fight fires, and to keep our homes and businesses running smoothly. Water is also a significant ingredient in popular drinks like coffee, tea, or beer. In fact, beer is 95% water.
Earlier this year, City Utilities partnered with Conjure Coffee to promote the award-winning water in coffee. On Oct. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m., Fort Wayne City Utilities will again partner with local businesses to highlight the importance of water. Six breweries will offer up their best brews for a beer-tasting event at the historic Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant at 415 Baltes Ave. The event is a fundraiser for the St. Joseph River Watershed Initiative (SJRWI).
Brewers on hand will include Ambrosia Orchard, Chapman’s, GnomeTown, Hop River, Mad Anthony and Summit City Brewerks. During the event, City Utilities’ staff members will be on hand to lead tours of the plant with its 1930s Collegiate Gothic style architecture and share the process of producing Fort Wayne’s award-winning water.
Attendees must be 21 and purchase a $10 ticket in advance at http://toursontap.eventbrite.com.
All proceeds from Tours on Tap will go to support SJRWI, a non-profit organization that is working for clean water on the St. Joe River from Michigan to Fort Wayne. The group does essential work with governmental agencies, residents and farmers to reduce the amount of pollution from stormwater runoff going into the St. Joe River.
Formed in 1995, the group works with US Geological Survey and Purdue University to monitor the water quality of the river and its tributaries. The group created watershed management plans for the tributaries of Cedar Creek, Lower St. Joe and Bear Creek, Middle St. Joe and Upper St. Joe sub-watersheds. The group works with Hillsdale County, Michigan; Williams County, Ohio; and Steuben, DeKalb and Allen counties in Indiana.
Construction on the original portion of the Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant began in 1931 and took two years to complete. Plant expansions took place in 1954 and 1979. Further upgrades in the lab, technology and treatment process brought the plant to its current capability of producing 72 million gallons of clean water each day.
