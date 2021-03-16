FORT WAYNE — Indiana State Police troopers from the Fort Wayne Post are conducting targeted patrols to combat impaired and dangerous driving behavior.
The March 17-20 timeframe for these patrols coincides with both St. Patrick's Day and the NCAA Tournament festivities, a time of year known for excessive partying and impaired driving. Troopers will be out in full force in an effort to keep Hoosier roadways safe and sober, said Sgt. Brian Walker, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Ppost.
Through a new pilot program, Sober Ride Indiana, $15 ride credits will be available for the first 10,000 Uber and Lyft rides (total) in select cities from March 12, to April 5, dates chosen to discourage impaired driving, primarily around St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA Tournament. Credits can be redeemed only between the hours of 5 p.m. and 3 a.m., when the highest number of impaired-driving-related collisions occur.
Walker said motorists always are encouraged to report unsafe or impaired driving behavior by calling 911 when it is safe to do so.
