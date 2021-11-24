BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Prairie Heights boys basketball team is a little older and will hope to handle the rigors of varsity play better under new coach Delmar Bontrager after a rough 3-19 campaign.
Six letterwinners return from last season where the Panthers were 2-8 in Northeast Corner Conference play. Three seniors graduated, and that included key guards Seth Troyer and Gavin Culler.
There was value to be in the varsity fire, but Heights was often outmanned. Its three victories came against other NECC teams that also struggled mightily in Garrett, Fairfield and Hamilton. The win over the Marines was in an NECC Tournament consolation game.
“We’re bigger, stronger and faster,” Bontrager said. “They worked hard in the weight room. We look to be more physical, and hopefully that will translate to better results.”
Guards Colton Penick (4.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last season) and Logan Hamilton (4 ppg, 2.1 rpg last season) are the lone seniors on the roster.
“Penick is one of the vocal leaders on our team. He will give it everything he’s got every night,” Bontrager said.
Junior forward-guard Chase Bachelor returns after being the team’s leading scorer last season. He was a valuable role player as a freshman two seasons ago on a 20-win Panther squad that was a Class 2A sectional runner-up. He averaged 11.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game last season while making 73% of his free throws (37-51).
“Chase is long. He can shoot it and can drive it,” Bontrager said. “His defense has really impressed me. He’ll handle the ball a lot more, and he’s a better passer.”
Juniors Isaiah Malone (6.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.4 blocked shots per game last season), Leyton Byler (2.7 ppg) and Kamden Leedy (2.6 ppg) are also back after playing a lot last season.
“Isaiah is a great shot blocker. He’s mentally stronger and mature and will play a big role for us,” Bontrager said.
“Leyton is a coach’s dream,” the coach added. “He’s tough and gritty. He’s a great passer. His heart makes up for his size.”
Twin brothers Jaden and Trenton Daniels adds to that junior group and adds to Bontrager’s backcourt options. They moved to the area from Columbus Grove, Ohio, a small town north of Lima and west of Bluffton, and were significant contributors to the PH football team this fall.
“We need to play as a team and play together. The guys are doing a good job bringing the energy,” Bontrager said. “The guys are good alone, but are better together. They are really working hard to do that.”
