Prep Volleyball
Garrett, Angola, PH Wednesday winners
Garrett, Angola and Prairie Heights won their matches on Wednesday night.
The Railroaders won in three sets at DeKalb, 25-15, 25-15, 25-9. Garrett is 24-2.
The Hornets wrapped up Northeast Corner Conference play at Central Noble and won 25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 25-16. Angola (15-7, 8-2 NECC) clinched third place in the NECC.
The Panthers won at home over Hamilton 25-5, 25-3, 25-7. Heights is 18-8.
Panthers sweep CougarsALBION — Prairie Heights defeated Central Noble 25-17, 25-18, 25-22 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Tuesday night.
EN wins at Norwell
OSSIAN — East Noble beat Norwell in four sets in a Northeast 8 Conference match Tuesday night. EN is 9-16, 3-3 in the NE8.
Norwell won the junior varsity and freshman matches.
Chargers lose at Wawasee
SYRACUSE — West Noble lost to Wawasee in a nonconference match Tuesday night, 25-11, 25-15, 23-25, 25-15.
Nichelle Phares had 17 kills, three blocks and two aces for the Chargers. Lilly Mast and Dana Ritchie each had 13 digs.
The Chargers fell to the Warriors in the junior varsity match, 25-17, 25-22. Hailey Moser had 12 digs for West Noble, and Tori Gomez had three kills.
Warriors downed by Falcons Tuesday
BENTON — Westview lost to Fairfield 25-9. 25-9, 25-7 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Tuesday night.
The Falcons also won the junior varsity (25-7, 25-9) and “C” team (25-10, 25-11) matches.
New Haven defeats DeKalb in NE8 contest
NEW HAVEN — New Haven defeated DeKalb in three games in a Northeast 8 Conference match Tuesday. Scores were 25-15, 25-17, 25-16.
Brenna Spangler had five kills for the Barons and Kaila Barkhaus had 11 digs and a kill.
Hope Moring had nine assists, two aces and seven digs. Paige Pettis, Autumn Straw and Paige Snider each had two kills.
Monday, DeKalb dropped the first two games but came back to win three in a row and defeat East Noble in a five-game NE8 battle.
Scores were 24-26, 22-25, 25-23, 25-9, 15-11.
Straw had 13 kills for the Barons. Moring had six kills, 25 assists, two aces, 16 digs and three blocks.
Snider had 12 kills, four aces and 14 digs. Christian Yarian added six kills, five aces, 11 digs and three blocks.
Pettis had 11 kills, three aces and 19 digs. Spangler had six kills and four blocks. Barkhaus had 23 digs and five assists, and Lillie Cserep had 20 assists and 10 digs.
Sixth-Grade Volleyball Eastside teams split with Fremont
FREMONT — Eastside’s sixth-grade volleyball team closed out its season with matches at Fremont.
Eastside’s A team won 25-24, 25-14. The Blazer B team was defeated 25-14, 25-12. The teams’ combined record was 4-5.
Danelle Guerra had four aces and three kills. Emily McClain had four kills. Adyson Brown served three aces. Stella Dickerhoff served two aces and had one kill. Faith Spicer had two aces.
College Volleyball DeCamp becomes Trine’s D3 aces leader in sweep
ANGOLA — Trine University senior Lindsey DeCamp became the career aces leader in the program’s NCAA Division III era while the Thunder swept Adrian at Hershey Hall Tuesday. The scores were 25-22, 25-15, 25-22.
DeCamp had five aces to go with 13 digs in the match. She passed the 166 aces from Lauren Verkamp from 2012-15 and now has 170 career digs.
Joslynn Battle had 26 assists, 11 digs and an ace for Trine. Madison Munger had 11 kills, and Paris Outwater had 11 digs. Hannah Sands and East Noble graduate Sarah Toles each had eight kills and three block assists. Toles also had a solo block.
Football DMS seventh grade remains perfect
LEO-CEDARVILLE — DeKalb’s seventh-grade team defeated Leo 22-0 Tuesday to finish the regular season at 7-0.
The Barons play at Norwell for the conference championship next Tuesday.
Leo won the eighth-grade game 38-0. The Barons ended their regular season at 5-2, and will host Riverview Wednesday for fifth place in the conference.
