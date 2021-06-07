KENDALLVILLE — A new $2.2 million spec building in Kendallville would be an exceptional project, deserving of an exception to the rules.
That was the recommendation of the Economic Development Advisory Committee, which is forwarding a 10-year tax abatement request to the Kendallville City Council.
A Whitley County construction firm is planning to build a 75,000-square-foot shell building with 30-foot high ceilings on a vacant property at the corner of Weston Avenue and Ohio Street. The building could be expandable to 100,000 square feet.
Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman said, if built, the building would almost instantly because the best prospect for new development in not just Noble County but a wider 11-county area.
“Literally 80-90% of the leads that come in we can not compete for. They tend to be older, have lower ceilings,” Gatman said. “We simply couldn’t compete for economic development opportunities.”
That’s not just an issue locally, as Gatman said there is a “severe shortage” of those modern-sized buildings in northeast Indiana.
The “shell” building would include a concerete floor, four walls, a roof and some other utility connections, but would otherwise be left open until the building is sold and then customized to the new tenant.
That finishing process is likely to add upward of another $1 million to the building.
The tax abatement request was for a 10-year tax break that’s slightly different from the usual case. While most 10-year tax abatements have 0% taxed in the first year and then rising by 10% per year through the term, the shell building request would have two 0% years before seeing taxes increase 11% per year after that.
The investment of $2.2 million would normally only qualify the project for a five-year tax break based on Kendallville’s guidelines, but EDAC board members made the case that the unique project was deserving of a more generous incentive compared to typical equipment expansions and the like.
Jerry Kessler, representing the Kendallville Local Development Corp. said Kendallville hasn’t seen a project like this in decades and the potential payoff from a successful shell building could be multitudes larger than the short-term loss in tax revenue.
“It’s a gamble, a gamble we haven’t had to take before,” Kessler said, “but a gamble the majority of KLDC members thought was worth taking as a way to jumpstart economic growth.”
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe shared her experience touring other industrial facilities in Kendallville that are maxed out, without room to expand because they’re landlocked. Some facilities have equipment and product stacked to the ceilings, wishing they were able to grow up instead of out.
Demand is super high and the shell building could quickly become another major industrial investment in Kendallville.
“I feel this is a wonderful opportunity for our city and I do not believe it will be available for very long,” Handshoe said.
Gatman noted three companies are already expressing interest and the building hasn’t even been approved for construction yet.
Real estate agent Joe Sells, who is newer on the EDAC board, wanted to check whether Kendallville had made any similar decisions recently, which isn’t hadn’t because this project is a unique opportunity. He wanted to note that whatever decision would made would likely serve a precedent for similar projects later, but also offered his support.
“There is a huge need for it. We actually had a company a few years back who was looking with us and they wanted building with 30-foot ceilings,” Sells said, saying Noble County had nothing and the company moved on elsewhere. “I concur there is definitely a need and I don’t perceive any reason why it won’t be utilized as soon as its done.”
Board members Tom Hullinger and Ken Olry, however, questioned whether a shorter tax break might be appropriate, in line with the city’s current guidelines. Projects over $2.5 million could qualify for a seven-year break, while only projects over $5 million are supposed to be eligible for 10-year breaks.
Kendallville has deviated from that schedule before however, including granting a 10-year tax break to Flint & Walling despite that company also having a project that fell below the $2.5 million threshold.
Board member Alan Roush noted finishing out the building would likely add another $1 million or more in value, although that still wouldn’t hit the normal 10-year break figure. Member Scott Frick noted that more of the cost risk lay with the building that the city — the construction company will eat the tax cost if the building goes unsold and unfilled, while if it does sell the city would cash in which significantly larger tax collections than it would lose through the abatement.
In the end, Handshoe rallied board members to make the exception and give the full-sized tax break.
“I think this is a gamble that we should take, personally. I just think this is a ‘if you build they will come’ kind of thing,” Handshoe said. “I just feel like this is going to help us do nothing but grow. I think we should take the risk.”
EDAC members approved sending a recommendation to the Kendallville City Council for a 10-year modified tax break. The motion was not unanimous, with Hullinger voting against.
The city council will review the tax break request at its next meeting on June 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.