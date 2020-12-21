INDIANAPOLIS — Three more local residents have died of COVID-19, but Indiana as a whole appears to be turning a corner after the worst surge the state has been through yet.
Deaths are still staying high, but Indiana has been seeing recent improvement across other metrics ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Over the past two days, Steuben County recorded its 17th and 18th deaths all-time, while LaGrange County also logged one death to take its total to 44.
Steuben County logged two deaths, the county’s first deaths in December, both of which occurred on Saturday, according to the state. Both deaths were among people 80 years old or older.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, six deaths have been people in their 60s, four deaths have been people in their 70s and eight deaths have been among those 80 and older.
LaGrange County recorded one new death, which occurred on Dec. 10, according to the state. The person was someone in their 60s, according to demographic information from the state.
To date, LaGrange County has had two deaths among people in their 50s, five deaths among people in their 60s, 14 among people in their 70s and 23 people who were 80 or older.
LaGrange County has had 10 deaths so far in December after totaling 18 in November.
The local deaths were part of 84 statewide over Sunday and Monday, as death counts typically run lower over those two days due to a reporting lag over the weekend. Death counts are typically highest on Tuesdays, with the last four Tuesday’s all clocking in at more than 100 deaths.
The state is averaging 78 deaths per day in December, far higher than the 45 per day average in November.
Outside of deaths, however, Indiana has been seeing some improvement in its day-to-day COVID-19 figures.
On Monday, the state recorded just 3,865 new cases, the lowest one-day total since Nov. 4. That progress does come with a caveat, however — testing numbers were the lowest since Nov. 3 with just over 28,000 tests — and positivity was 13.75% on Monday, which is actually higher than recent days.
Still, Indiana has seen a reduction in its daily case counts recently coming off all-time highs in the first week of December and positivity has fallen from about 14% to just over 12%, again showing some modest progress.
The state is still a far cry away from its benchmark goal of 5% positivity — a level it had been under prior to the start of the most recent surge in October but that Indiana has been more than double of since early November.
Statewide hospitalizations continue to remain stable, seeing a small increase to 2,967 total patients. That’s still approximately 500 fewer people in treatment for COVID-19 than the all-time peak on Nov. 30 so it’s progress, although hospitalization numbers are not deflating nearly as quickly as they inflated. That’s likely because hospital stays for COVID-19 patients can last one to two weeks on average, or longer in serious cases, so it’s harder to reduce the overall census than it is to rapidly increase it.
While the state as a whole is on the cusp of turning the corner — a little more time is needed to say definitively the state has cleared the peak — northeast Indiana as a region has shown more clearly that it’s over the hump.
In the 11-county Health District 3, which includes the four-county area, Allen and Whitley counties and five more to their south, cases, positivity rates and deaths are all down off peaks hit approximately around the time of Thanksgiving.
That being said, several local counties are still in the red on the state’s county metrics scoring system, due to continuing high case counts and high positivity. The improvement has been progress, but COVID-19 activity still remains comparatively high around the region.
Over the previous two days, Noble County added 89 new cases of COVID-19, followed by Steuben County at 79, DeKalb County at 59 and LaGrange County at 18.
No deaths were reported in Noble and DeKalb counties from the state over the last two days.
Noble County remains at 53 deaths and DeKalb County at 50. DeKalb County appears poised to overtake Noble County for the most all-time deaths in the region, as the county has seen a much sharper surge in deaths recently that is western neighbor.
Noble County has logged three deaths in December while DeKalb County has tallied 11 since the start of the month. DeKalb also outpaced Noble in deaths throughout November by a count of 25 to 12.
