Waterloo Park groundbreaking

Waterloo town officials and guests break ground for the new Waterloo Veterans Memorial Park in a ceremony last summer.

 Dave Kurtz

Waterloo at a Glance

Population: 2,248

Town government website: waterlooin.gov

Government: Town council, clerk-treasurer, town manager

Police: Waterloo Marshal’s Department

Fire: Waterloo Grant Township Volunteer Fire Department

Health: Parkview DeKalb Hospital, 1316 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Utilities: Water/Wastewater: Town of Waterloo; Electric & Natural Gas: Northern Indiana Public Service Co.

Education: DeKalb Central United School District

Parks: Francis Thomson Memorial Park, Pankop Park, Eagle Park, Veterans Memorial Park

Attractions: Historic Waterloo Depot and Amtrak Station

Events: Holiday Train Party

Important Numbers & Addresses

Town Hall: A: 280 S. Wayne St. P: 837-7428

Police: A: 300 N. Wayne St. P: 837-3131

Fire: A: 305 Sheridan St. P: 837-5461

Post Office: Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m. and 12:30-4 pm., SA 8-10 a.m. A: 180 Marion St. P: 837-2981

Library: Waterloo-Grant Township Public Library P: 837-4481 A: 300 S. Wayne St. W: waterloo.lib.in.us

Recycling & Compost site: 2318 County Road 36-A, Auburn. Curbside recycling takes place every other Friday.

Meetings

Town Council: 2nd Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Waterloo Grant Township Public Library, 300 S. Wayne St.

