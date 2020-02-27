Waterloo at a Glance
Population: 2,248
Town government website: waterlooin.gov
Government: Town council, clerk-treasurer, town manager
Police: Waterloo Marshal’s Department
Fire: Waterloo Grant Township Volunteer Fire Department
Health: Parkview DeKalb Hospital, 1316 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Utilities: Water/Wastewater: Town of Waterloo; Electric & Natural Gas: Northern Indiana Public Service Co.
Education: DeKalb Central United School District
Parks: Francis Thomson Memorial Park, Pankop Park, Eagle Park, Veterans Memorial Park
Attractions: Historic Waterloo Depot and Amtrak Station
Events: Holiday Train Party
Important Numbers & Addresses
Town Hall: A: 280 S. Wayne St. P: 837-7428
Police: A: 300 N. Wayne St. P: 837-3131
Fire: A: 305 Sheridan St. P: 837-5461
Post Office: Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m. and 12:30-4 pm., SA 8-10 a.m. A: 180 Marion St. P: 837-2981
Library: Waterloo-Grant Township Public Library P: 837-4481 A: 300 S. Wayne St. W: waterloo.lib.in.us
Recycling & Compost site: 2318 County Road 36-A, Auburn. Curbside recycling takes place every other Friday.
Meetings
Town Council: 2nd Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Waterloo Grant Township Public Library, 300 S. Wayne St.
