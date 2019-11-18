GRAND RAPDS, Mich. — Trine University junior standout Evie Bultemeyer was the women’s individual champion in the NCAA Division III Great Lakes Regional meet Saturday at the Gainey Athletic Complex on the campus of Calvin College.
The Thunder men finished fifth in the regional out of the 37 teams with 161 points and learned on Sunday that juniors Jack Beakas and Levi Neuzerling will join Bultemeyer to compete in the NCAA Division III Championships this coming Saturday at Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky.
Bultemeyer will run in the women’s race that starts at 11 a.m. Beakas, a DeKalb High School graduate, and Neuzerling will run in the men’s race that starts at 12:15 p.m.
This past Saturday, both regional courses were shortened some from the 6-kilometer distance for the women and the 8K distance for the men due poor conditions. The area was hit with at least a few inches of snow last weekend.
Bultemeyer crossed the finish line first in the women’s race in 20 minutes, 58.4 seconds. She finished nearly 12 seconds ahead of runner-up Mica Hanish, a junior from Allegheny, Pennsylvania.
“Evie was extremely patient throughout the race and just widdled away the competition,” Thunder coach Zach Raber said in a Trine University news release. “It was a big performance for her to be the Great Lakes Region champion and a huge step forward for our program.”
Thunder junior Elizabeth Lohman, a Carroll graduate, finished 34th in 22:27.8. The top 35 finishers in each regional race made the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Great Lakes Region Team.
“Elizabeth Lohman improved on her 2018 race to earn all-region as well,” Raber said. “In addition, Miranda Coombs also ran a really good race today.
“The women’s team ran well.”
Trine finished 14th out of 34 teams with 409 points. Sophomore Chloe Brittain was the Thunder’s No. 3 runner in 95th place overall at 23:28.5.
Stacy Dibley was 139th in 24:36.9, and Coombs was 140th in 24:38.3. Freshman Sammi Silva was 159th at 25:15.4, and sophomore Madi Howard was 189th at 26:22.7.
John Carroll (Ohio) eked past Baldwin Wallace (Ohio), 83-84, to win the regional title. Oberlin (Ohio) was third with 110.
In the men’s meet, Beakas was 10th out of 255 runners in a time of 24:27.8. Neuzerling was 22nd in 24:40.1, followed by teammate Villis Vuskalns in 23rd at 24:41.3. Vuskalns just missed a nationals berth, but earned all-region honors.
“The guys team ran a gutsy race,” Raber said Saturday. “The course conditions were extremely muddy and wet so we needed to get out a bit harder than usual. Jack Beakas ran a fantastic race, putting himself in the top 10 the whole race. Levi Neuzerling, Vilis Vuskalns and Neil O’Brien each ran tough in the top 30 for a good bit of the race, Neil just faded a bit late.
“We had three men earn all-region honors and our highest finish at the region meet in recent history. All in all, we had a good day, but we may be a bit short of what the NCAA committee is looking for in an at-large bid.”
O’Brien was 42nd in 25:04.9, and former Westview Warrior Derek Miller was 65th in 25:32.5. Harrison Korkos was 70th in 25:35.2, and Alex Amaro was 74th in 25:41.
Host Calvin won its fourth straight regional championship, scoring 43 points. Otterbein (Ohio) was second with 64 points, and John Carroll was third with 90.
