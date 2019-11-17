KENDALLVILLE — A drug bust in Avilla that led to the arrest of six people was by far the most popular story readers viewed on kpcnews.com in the last week.
On Nov. 6, police executed a search warrant at 404 Ley St., allegedly recovering drugs and drug paraphernalia. Six people were arrested and two of them are facing a serious Level 2 felony meth charge.
In a follow-up story this week based on court documents and interviews with drug task force members, police actually hadn’t intended on arresting anyone that night. Officers had been doing surveillance on the house, but two cars that left the house and then allegedly committed traffic infractions were stopped, leading to some significant drug seizures.
Since the two vehicles had left the house, police obtained a search warrant to raid the home in fear that additional evidence might be destroyed.
Here’s a look at what readers were interested in this week on kpcnews.com:
6 arrested following Avilla search warrant — 20,191 pageviews
Wolcottville man jailed on auto theft charges — 6,000 pageviews
Garrett students hear Air Force veteran — 469 pageviews
Lakewood Park Christian boys basketball preview — 468 pageviews
Telework is critical to employees — 349 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, multiple posts reached thousands of people. Now above 9,500 followers, we’re looking toward 10,000 in the future.
The top post of the week, a photo and information from an auto accident on Monday night, had a much wider reach on The News Sun Facebook page, where it was first posted, reaching more than 19,000 Facebook users.
Here’s what had the top reach on the KPC News Facebook page:
Nov. 11: A property damage accident has shut down U.S. 6 west of Kendallville — 3,714 people reached, 44 reactions, 4 comments, 18 shares, 0 link clicks
Nov 13: In mas wrestling, two guys press their feet against a board, wrap their hands around a wooden stick and then tug-of-war it. — 2,904 people reached, 0 comments, 3 shares, 55 link clicks
Nov. 12: Potawatomi snowmobile Club — 1,850 people reached, 4 likes, 10 shares, 0 link clicks
There were no new videos posted this week, but readers did find a new photo gallery with photos from Veterans Day programs in Noble County on Monday. That gallery got 46 views from readers.
As northeast Indiana transitions into winter and the snow that comes with it, remember that you’re always able to access your local news via kpcnews.com. You can find stories under your individual newspapers, or view e-editions — full size PDF copies of the physical paper — every day.
Also, when winter weather hits, make sure to peek over at KPC’s various social media pages. We’ll be posting updates as necessary when news breaks like weather advisories, accidents that shut down roads or power outages, along with our usual day-to-day content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.