FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Philharmonic has canceled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season, including all concerts and events through May 17.
Summer 2020 concerts are currently scheduled to begin June 26. More information about summer 2020 concerts will be forthcoming.
The Philharmonic said it is committed to the health and safety of its patrons. The orchestra administration will continue to monitor the global situation and directives by the Governor’s Office.
The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Board of Directors has committed to supporting the financial wellbeing of its musicians, arts administrators and their families through the end of the 2019-2020 Season.
Board Chair Chuck Surack said the board voted unanimously at its April meeting to maintain the salaries of musicians and administrative staff through the end of the season.
It is requested that all ticket holders make their requests by the end of the day on May 29. All tickets remaining after that date will be considered donations to the Philharmonic. Updates will be posted at fwphil.org, and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Box Office outgoing voicemail will also provide updates if there are any changes to schedules or policies. Patrons are asked to email tickets@fwphil.org or call 481-0777 with questions. The Box Office will be closed to public access until further notice.
A new, comprehensive digital platform communication plan called FWPhil2U has been developed and will be implemented beginning this week. Included will be video content from various constituent groups, Musically Speaking online sessions, 20/21 Season intro videos, new or enhanced WBNI/WBOI Weekly Programs, education content for the public and for students. More information and a complete and updated schedule of events is online at fwphil.org and Philharmonic social media platforms.
Planning for the 2020-2021 season continues without pause. More information about becoming a subscriber is available at fwphil.org.
