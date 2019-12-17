Mostly
sunny
and 34
Some clouds, some sun,
37
A little warmer and partly cloudy,
42
Partly
cloudy
and 44
LIGONIER — West Noble senior setter Nina Teel put pen to paper to make her longstanding commitment with Grace College official on Monday.
Teel announced her commitment to the NAIA volleyball program out of Winona Lake in late April.
“The coach was amazing. The team was amazing. I want to go to a Christian school,” Teel said. “When it’s all put together, it was a perfect fit.
“My parents (Gene and Jenifer) can come to see me play. It will be nice to see a lot of familiar faces around.”
A couple NCAA Division III schools and a few NAIA teams were interested in Nina Teel. Among those teams were Marian, who won the NAIA national championship earlier this month. But Teel chose to play closer to home.
Teel has a chance to play significantly right away. Grace will graduate one of the best setters it ever had in Alexa Hill, who is second in career assists with 4,537 and was recently picked a Third Team All-American by the National Christian College Athletic Association.
“Nina has a great volleyball IQ and sees the game really well. She has soft hands and solid skills. She obviously sets the ball really well, but she also is an excellent defensive player as well. The staff is certainly looking forward to getting her on campus,” Lancers coach Katie Van Hofwegen said in a statement released by West Noble High School.
Although Teel is a solid all-around volleyball player, she strictly set for a West Noble team that was rebuilding this fall and did not have the offensive weapons it had the past couple of years. She had 351 assists, 171 digs, 57 kills, 27 aces and 25 total blocks in her senior season and helped the 11-21 Chargers reach a Class 3A sectional final.
Teel finished her career at West Noble with 2,751 assists, 650 digs, 322 kills and 164 aces. She was a four-time All-Northeast Corner Conference selection and will be a four-time KPC Media Group All-Area pick. She helped West Noble to 100-42 record in her four seasons with two 3A sectional titles, two Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championships and one NECC regular season title.
“Nina is an outstanding person and player. Her leadership will be missed in the program,” Charger assistant coach Bill Lucas said. “It has been a lot of fun working with Nina over the years. She has grown tremendously as a volleyball player and has left a huge mark on the program.”
Teel currently has over a 4.0 grade point average academically. She plans on majoring in health science with an emphasis on dental concentration at Grace.
Teel has played club volleyball since seventh grade. She has grown and excelled for the Fort Wayne-based Impact Volleyball club.
The Lancers went 17-18 this fall, including 10-8 in the Crossroads League. They won a conference tournament match before being swept by Marian in the semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.