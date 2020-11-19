Here is a recipe that my late friend Angie Cowell shared with me years ago.
The flavors are rich and hearty, it’s easy to make, and has always been a hit at my table. I suggest a cooked green vegetable for a side dish.
Stuffed pork chops
Ingredients
4 butterflied pork chops
1 box Stovetop stuffing
Directions
Preheat oven to 375.
Carefully carve pockets into both sides of each uncooked butterflied pork chop.
Make Stovetop stuffing per directions on the box.
Fill the pockets of the chops with the stuffing.
Bake in a metal pan covered with aluminum foil about 35 minutes or until well done. Let sit five minutes then serve.
