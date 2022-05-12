FORT WAYNE — The East Noble softball team used two big five-run rallies, one in the first and one in the seventh, to help them defeat Concordia Lutheran 10-7 on the road.
Junior shortstop Elliot Rouch (3-for-5, 2 home runs, 3 runs batted in) was a big reason for both, starting the game with a home run to left field on the second pitch of the game, before hitting a two-run bomb at to conclude their seventh-inning run.
“That was really important for us,” Knights coach Jessica Hull said of the run. “I feel like in most games, our first three batters set the tone for the game. And they did just that.”
Rouch’s first home run of the game led to a triple by sophomore Bailea Bortner (1-for-4, 1 run) in the next at-bat, before junior Cady Smith (1-for-3, 1 RBI) brought her home on a sacrifice bunt.
Sadie Helmkamp (3-for-4, 2 runs) and Kylie Anderson (2-for-3, 2 runs) followed up with back-to-back singles before Jalyn Thompson (0-for-2, 2 runs, 2 bases on balls) was walked to load the bases.
Helmkamp scored to make it 3-0 after junior Laney Schlichtenmyer (1-for-4, 2 RBIs) singled to center field, and Anderson and Thompson scored after Hadleigh Eling (3-for-4, 3 RBIs, 1 run) singled to shortstop.
However, it would be the only runs the Knights scored throughout most of the game as the Cadets began their comeback, scoring three runs in the bottom of the second after a passed ball, a wild pitch and an error by Thompson at catcher.
Concordia added one more in the third after Addie Kaiser scored on a passed ball to make it 5-4. They would then tie it at five after Abby Heaston singled to right field to score Cailyn Bolinger.
After a scoreless fifth and sixth innings by both teams, the Knights loaded the bases to begin the seventh after Helmkamp singled to left field and Anderson and Thompson walked.
Schlichtenmyer and Aubree Speicher (0-for-2, 1 RBI) each grounded out on back-to-back plays, scoring Helmkamp and Anderson in the process.
Eling then doubled to score Thompson, setting up Rouch’s second home run of the game.
The Cadets added two more runs to start the bottom of the inning, but were unable to score any more as Rouch caught a pop fly to end the game.
Nevah Crossley pitched three innings and had three strikeouts and gave up three earned runs on three hits. Cady Smith then came in pitched four innings, giving up one earned run on seven hits, and had three strikeouts.
The Knights are 9-10 overall, while Concordia Lutheran is 11-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.