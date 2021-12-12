KENDALLVILLE — The sale of an Angola tavern topped the most-read list this week on kpcnews.com.
Much of Connie Gorman’s adult life has been spent at McCool’s in downtown Angola.
That all changed on Tuesday when the business — once McCool’s Tavern and most recently McCool’s Tap Room — changed hands.
Connie and husband Todd sold the business to Marvin Baker, the owner of Buck Lake Ranch.
Connie, now 54, started working at McCool’s right out of high school, in the kitchen, before she was 21. There was some time away when she was caring for her children, but eventually she returned, working as a server.
Connie estimates she’s worked more than 30 years of her life at McCool’s, with about 23 of those years as owner.
The story picked up more than 2,000 views online.
Here’s a look at the most popular stories on kpcnews.com for the week of Dec. 2-8:
1) Legendary McCool’s has been sold — 2,204 pageviews
2) Boys are now part of the cheer team at Central Noble — 953 pageviews
3) Teen charged in shooting — 888 pageviews
4) Fix-up Followup: Kendallville featured in HGTV special — 864 pageviews
5) Second physician to join DeKalb pediatric practice — 776 pageviews
6) Two teens in custody after stolen vehicle chase — 672 pageviews
7) Snow more cancellations: EN Theatre ready to stage ‘Frozen’ — 638 pageviews
8) Rural crash kills two on Thanksgiving Day — 618 pageviews (23,410 total)
9) New competitor for Northwest Indiana’s casinos coming to Illinois’ south suburbs — 545 pageviews
10) Driver swerves to miss deer, hits tree — 540 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, posts about young men helping out the Central Noble cheer team, Shop with a Cop in Kendallville and an update on the local COVID-19 situation were the top posts of the week:
Dec. 7: (Shared from The Albion New Era) The guys on the team are able to help with lifts and tosses, which has allowed the girls to try out some new and more advanced stunts as part of their cheer routines — 7,378 people reached, 136 reactions, 20 shares, 25 comments
Dec. 7: Shop with a Cop tonight in Kendallville — 129 reactions, 19 shares, 14 comments, 2,965 video views
Dec. 8: Statewide, Indiana is poised to hit its second-highest levels ever, trailing only the November-December-January surge last winter. New cases, hospitalizations and deaths are still being driven primarily by Hoosiers who have not been vaccinated, according to state data — 2,125 people reached, two reactions, two shares, 24 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, the McCool’s sale, the final product of local Novi race car restorationist Gary Babineau and an open house for the Community Learning Center’s pottery studio were the top posts of the week:
Dec. 2: (The Herald Republican) Lots of people will be looking for a new place to have lunch and a cold one after work for the next month or so — 3,612 people reached, 167 reactions, 44 shares, 32 comments
Dec. 7: (The Star) Auburn race car builder Gary Babineau retires after one last Novi. The car will be featured at the Performance Racing Industry show in Indianapolis this weekend — 2,216 people reached, 10 reactions two shares
Dec. 3: (The News Sun) The Community Learning Center’s pottery studio is ready for potters of all skill levels, and will be hosting an open house Saturday morning from 9 a.m. through noon during the CLC’s Christmas market event — 3,678 people reached, 122 reactions, 20 shares, 24 comments
