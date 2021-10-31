College Soccer Trine women advance in tourney
ANGOLA – Trine University’s women’s soccer team got a goal from Olivia Butterworth with 1 minute, 48 seconds left in regulation time to defeat Adrian 1-0 in a first-round match of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament Saturday at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
Butterworth scored her third goal of the season. Veronica Ocampo had the assist.
The Thunder outshot the Bulldogs 13-10. Sophie Aschemeier made two saves in goal to get the shutout for Trine.
The fourth-seeded Thunder (15-3-1) will play at regular season champion Calvin (13-3) in a semifinal match Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Adrian finished its season at 10-9.
College Hockey Trine men sweep Hamline
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Trine University’s men’s hockey team won its first two games of the season over Hamline, 5-3 on Friday night and 4-0 on Saturday afternoon.
The Thunder had three-goal periods in the second Saturday to pull away and in the third period Friday to overcome a 3-2 deficit after two periods.
On Saturday, Bobby Price had two goals for Trine. Brandon Krumpschmid, Jackson Clark and Garrett Hallford had two assists apiece.
Justin Meers and Tyler Shetland also scored for the Thunder. Shane Brancato made 21 saves to earn the shutout.
On Friday, Shetland, Hallford and Brett Tierney scored on the power play for Trine. Clark and Thad Marcola also scored.
Hunter Payment had three assists and Brendan Prappas had two helpers for the Thunder. Brancato made 15 saves in goal.
Thunder women win opener
ANGOLA – Trine’s women’s hockey team opened its season with a 5-1 victory to Stevenson, Maryland, Friday night at Thunder Ice Arena. Then the Thunder lost 2-1 to Oswego State, New York, on Saturday afternoon.
On Friday, Theresa DiMaggio and Payton Hans each had a goal and an assist for Trine. Brandi Wilson had three assists and Kirsten Vandenheuvel had two assists.
Grace Canty, Grace Hicks and Gabrielle Hicks also scored for the Thunder. Freshman Ryleigh Furlong made 22 saves and had an assist in her first college start in goal.
On Saturday, Wilson scored on the power play on assists from Hans and Vandenheuvel in the first period. But Oswego scored a goal each in the next two periods to win.
Trine was outshot 38-17. Furlong made 36 saves in goal.
College Volleyball Trine women drop finale
ANGOLA – Trine’s women’s volleyball team ended the regular season with a four-set loss to Albion in Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association action at Hershey Hall. The scores were 22-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-22.
Francesca Queary had 11 kills, seven digs and two block assists for the Thunder (16-15, 5-3 MIAA). Hannah Sands had 10 kills, three block assists and a solo block. Samantha Carlin had 35 digs.
Central Noble graduate Chloe Behm was one of the Trine seniors honored on senior day. She had seven kills, four block assists and a dig.
Chloe Webber had 15 digs and two aces for the Britons (19-6, 6-2).
Trine will be the No. 4 seed in the MIAA Tournament. It will host No. 5 seed Adrian in a first-round match Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Hershey Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.