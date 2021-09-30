As a bride or groom, planning a wedding can be a beautiful experience. Some of the benefits are being able to control all of the creative decisions along the way.
It can also be a lot to handle if done incorrectly.
Fortunately, there are some tried and true things to remember when putting together a plan for your wedding. Follow along with the checklist below to make sure you’re not forgetting anything as your special day nears.
Create a BudgetPaying for your wedding doesn’t have to break the bank. With proper planning, you can pull off the event of your dreams if you stay within a pre-determined budget.
How much you’re willing to spend will be determined by what is available to you, either through your own savings or financial help from family members.
Either way, creating a realistic budget will help you stay focused as you secure things like the venue, band, food and photographers.
Reserve the VenuesOnce you’ve landed on a wedding date, choose the venue or venues where your event will be taking place. Many couples are following the recent trend of holding the wedding ceremony and reception in the same building.
This can cut down on logistics and travel for guests, making it a one-stop-shop for all of your wedding festivities. No matter what you decide, it’s important to lock down your venues early, especially with the boomerang effect many planners are anticipating as once pandemic-delayed weddings are starting to happen again.
Get Invites Out EarlyThere are certain components of any wedding that take more time than others to execute. Invites are one of them. Unless you’re creating each one by hand, you’ll be depending on a printer and any related shipping delays before they can go out to your guests.
Consider using a local printing company to handle your job. They can work with you on printing and shipping your invites at a good cost.
Make sure the invite process is collaborative with your spouse. Forgetting to invite someone from your family or friend network is something you definitely want to avoid.
