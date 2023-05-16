PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Angola Sectional

First round, Prairie Heights vs. Fremont, 5 p.m.

West Noble Sectional

First round, Lakeland vs. West Noble, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

West Noble and Fairfield at Garrett (Garrett Country Club), 4:45 p.m.

Churubusco at Central Noble, 5 p.m.

Northridge at Prairie Heights (Cedar Lake), 5 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Columbia City at Angola, 5:30 p.m.

DeKalb at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Homestead at Angola, 5:30 p.m.

DeKalb at Heritage, 5:30 p.m.

Churubusco at Bishop Luers, 5:30 p.m.

Bluffton at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.

PREP UNIFIED TRACK

East Noble at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

