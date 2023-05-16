PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Angola Sectional
First round, Prairie Heights vs. Fremont, 5 p.m.
West Noble Sectional
First round, Lakeland vs. West Noble, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
West Noble and Fairfield at Garrett (Garrett Country Club), 4:45 p.m.
Churubusco at Central Noble, 5 p.m.
Northridge at Prairie Heights (Cedar Lake), 5 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Columbia City at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Homestead at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Heritage, 5:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Bishop Luers, 5:30 p.m.
Bluffton at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
PREP UNIFIED TRACK
East Noble at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
