When Parkview Health issued the call for volunteers to make masks on Monday, March 23, they had no idea what kind of response they would receive.
“The response has been overwhelming, This isn’t something we’ve done before,” Donna VanVlerah, senior vice president of support division of Parkview Health, said Wednesday morning in an interview. “We are just so blessed to be in a community supporting us during this time.”
The hospital issued the call in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with instructions to pick up supplies at the Parkview Regional Medical Center Campus at 3718 New Vision Drive in Fort Wayne.
To help create a stockpile of cloth masks, Parkview partnered with Hospital Laundry Services to have volunteers sew clinical masks from a specific type of medical-grade material.
According to VanVlerah, 50,000 nose pieces were donated by Rea Magnet Wire based in Fort Wayne and Schlemmer Brothers Metal Fabrication to supply the volunteers with materials.
VanVlerah estimates that Parkview Health uses close to 15 million pairs of gloves per year. Furthermore, it’s not uncommon for a doctor to go through between 25-50 pairs a day, especially if they’re going from patient room to room.
While Parkview Health does have a sufficient supply of personal protective equipment, the goal of the mask program is to “help preserve our precious stock,” VanVlerah said. “We just have to make sure we’re good stewards of the supply.”
The program is also helping keep Parkview Health employees working. Employees had two lanes ready, marked with cones, directing people where to go to pick up kits Wednesday.
According to VanVlerah, there are approximately 25 people helping with this program. The number of volunteers interested in helping has been beyond anything imagined.
Kits were available by drive-thru 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Parkview press release, but it wasn’t even two hours after they started Wednesday morning that they were out of kits.
Each kit contained instructions with text and photos, 50 pieces of 9-inch x 7-nch fabric rectangles and 100 32-inch strips of elastic for masks.
Volunteers also received a letter stating they were volunteers, ensuring they were allowed to be out on the road for that purpose, especially with the current restrictions given by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Hospital Laundry Services is in charge of laundering the masks, where they will be washed at a higher temperature with clinical grade soap and then given out to Parkview Physicians Group locations to be used by patients in emergency rooms and doctor’s offices that are still operating.
While these masks won’t be used by doctors themselves, they will be given out to patients with coughs and other respiratory symptoms to keep droplets from contaminating doctors and other patients.
“The idea is to stay ahead of the trend,” Parkview Health Public Relations Manager Tami Brigle said. “Because we are being proactive, we see the trend. From a supply chain standpoint, we are looking 3-4 weeks out.”
Parkview Health posted an update on their Facebook page Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. stating “Due to an overwhelming response, we are out of mask kits for today, March 25. We distributed 221 kits to community members this morning, and are incredibly humbled by and grateful for your support.”
The update also states more kits would be available Thursday morning. In the meantime, they are also still accepting other mask donations.
People can email Make-A-Mask@parkview.com with any questions about the mask-making kits or the mask donation process.
For now, Parkview will continue to monitor the situation.
“I think we’ll have what we need,” VanVlerah said.
