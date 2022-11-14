ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s wrestling team hosts its own invitational early each season, and the event typically gives the Thunder a good idea where they stack up against area competition.
The 2022 Trine Invitational was just held this past Saturday at the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Athletic and Recreation Center, and the Thunder hosted Baldwin Wallace (Ohio); Cleary University (Mich.); Heidelberg (Ohio); Indiana Tech; John Carroll (Ohio); Manchester University; Muskegon Community College (Mich.) and Olivet.
Trine coach Tom Hall said his guys improved over 2021. The Thunder placed in two weight classes, freshman Shaun Pratt finished fourth at 125 pounds and Angola’s Jett Boots in sixth at 141.
At 125, Pratt dropped his opening match, but earned a pin in his consolation bracket match to earn a spot in the third-place match, where he fell to Muskegon’s Jacob Blawat by technical fall, 17-2.
At 141, Boots recorded three straight wins to start the day, the first two by early pins. An 8-0 major decision in the quarterfinals advanced Boots to the semis, where he lost by a 4-2 decision to Baldwin Wallace’s Robert Palmieri. A bone bruise sidelined Boots for the remainder of the tournament.
“We were trying to keep him healthy,” Hall said. “It’s a long season.”
Hall said the tournament gives the Thunder a chance to get a good early look at opponents they’ll see down the road during that long season. “It’s good to get out here in front of the home crowd,” Hall said.
The Thunder are waiting for a few dual-sport athletes, including from the Trine football team, which just concluded its 2022 season this past Saturday with a 42-19 win at Kalamazoo. When those guys are up to speed and in wrestling shape, Hall said the Thunder roster will be at 27.
“We’ve got a lot of young talent that’s hungry and wants to learn,” Hall said. “We want to keep developing those guys.”
The Thunder are in action next this coming Saturday at the Baldwin Wallace Invitational. The event starts at 10 a.m.
