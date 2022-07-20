Colleges
New MIAA Commissioner named
FREELAND, Mich. — The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association President’s Council has announced on Monday that Dr. Christopher Brown will be the 10th commissioner of “America’s First Conference.”
“We are beyond excited about Chris’ leadership as the next MIAA commissioner,” said Hope College president Matthew Scogin, Chair of the MIAA President’s Council, in a conference statement. “He brings deep experience in college athletics, including previous roles at the NCAA national office and the Division I level, which will serve our student-athletes well and help increase the national presence of the MIAA.”
Brown comes to the MIAA with a range of experiences under his belt. From September 2014 to July 2018, Brown worked at the NCAA National Office. His primary duties were interpreting and drafting NCAA rules, processing waivers, working with institutions as they transitioned between NCAA divisions and helping manage the association’s legislative process.
After studying at the University of Kansas, Brown served as both a Lecturer and Chief Diversity Officer for the Jayhawks. He also served as a consultant for the Great Northeast Athletic Conference, the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics and many other institutions. In December 2021, Brown was named the Senior Associate Athletic Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the University of Delaware.
Following a Bachelor’s Degree in History from Colorado State University in 2011, Brown received two Master’s Degrees from Austin Peay State University in Health and Human Performance and Communication. Brown earned his Doctorate in Sport Management from the University of Kansas in June 2021.
“I am honored to serve the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association as its next commissioner,” Brown said. “I want to thank Olivet College President and Chair of the Commissioner Search Committee, Steven Corey, incoming Chair of the President’s Council, Matthew Scogin, and the entirety of the MIAA President’s Council for this opportunity.
“I look forward to serving the student-athletes, presidents, athletics directors, and coaches across the MIAA as we continue our tradition of excellence both academically and athletically,” Brown continued.
College Men’s Basketball
Six Thunder players selected to NABC Honors Court
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced on Tuesday the recipients of the 2021-22 Academic Awards, six of whom were Trine University players that were named to the Honors Court for their efforts in the classroom.
Seniors Nick Bowman, Mitchell Geller, Griffin Lorimer, Aiden Warzecha and Bryce Williams and junior Connor Jones those named to the Honors Court.
Bowman, Lorimer and Williams each become two-time Honors Court members after making it their junior seasons.
As a team, the Thunder also received the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, awarded to programs who complete the 2021-22 academic year with a team grade point average of 3.0 or above.
To be eligible for the NABC Honors Court, a men’s basketball junior, senior or graduate student must finish the 2021-22 school year with a 3.2 cumulative grade point average or higher.
College Tennis
Both Thunder programs, 15 athletes honored by ITA
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Intercollegiate Tennis Association has just announced their All-Academic awards following the 2021-22 season. 15 members of the Trine University men’s and women’s tennis programs were tabbed as ITA Scholar Athletes and both programs were listed as ITA All-Academic Teams.
Locally, Central Noble alumna Ellie Cole and Angola graduates Jadyn Davis and Bailey Pelliccia were recognized for the women, while East Noble alumnus Adam Dills was honored for the men.
Other ITA Scholar Athletes for the women were Eva Morales, Kennedy Outwater, Ashley Spirrison, Bekah Trent, Lillian Trinh and Lizzie Welker.
Cole and Spirrison each have been named ITA Scholar Athletes four times in their careers and the pair are the first to do so at Trine, while Morales is now a three-time honoree and Davis a two-time recipient.
Other ITA Scholar Athletes for the men were Spencer Dexter, Drew Dixon, Cole Goodman, James Hancock and Aaron Streit.
Dills is the first member of the Trine men’s tennis program to acquire four career ITA Scholar Athlete awards, while Dixon (2), Hancock (2) and Streit (3) join him as multi-time honorees.
Additionally, both teams earned All-Academic status by the ITA.
Student-athletes must have a 3.5 grade point average or higher to be eligible for the ITA Scholar Athlete award. In order to qualify as an All-Academic team, programs must have a combined grade point average of 3.2 or above.
College Women’s Volleyball
Thunder earn USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The United States Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced on Monday more than 1,200 collegiate and high school volleyball teams having earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award this past season, including Trine University.
The award, initiated in the 1992–93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 or above.
The 2021 team marked the tenth consecutive season that the Thunder have been honored by the AVCA for their academic excellence. They are one of just 40 NCAA DIII institutions to have an ongoing streak of 10 or more years receiving the Team Academic Award.
College Baseball
Westview alumnus Rensberger transfers to Concordia Chicago
Former Westview standout Nick Rensberger announced on Twitter Sunday that he would be transferring from Huntington University to Concordia University Chicago for his senior season.
“Very grateful for the coaches and my time at HU,” Rensberger tweeted, “That being said, I’m Super [sic] excited to announce I have decided to further my academic and athletic career @CUCbaseball. I want to say thank you to the coaching staff for working with me and giving me this opportunity. All glory to God.”
Rensberger had 3 hits in 28 at-bats in his three seasons with the Foresters with a .278 on-base percentage.
