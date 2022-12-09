Region receives $10.4 million in Community Crossings funding for roads
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers may not like paying their gas taxes, but when that money comes back home to the tune of $10.4 million, drivers get to see their dollars turn into pavement.
In the second round of state Community Crossings road grants awarded Friday, the six-county area of LaGrange, Steuben, Noble, DeKalb, Whitley and Allen counties picked up about 9% of the statewide total $119 million dished out this time.
Add that to the $5.63 million in awards doled out in April, and northeast Indiana is seeing more than $20 million total being invested in roads this year.
Allen County led the way with five recipients totaling $3.26 million, followed by DeKalb County with five recipients getting $2.33 million in grants.
Noble County had three recipients totaling $1.63 million, Steuben County has two getting $1.58 million and LaGrange and Whitley counties each had a single recipient receiving $1 million and about $614,000, respectively.
Shipshewana, Clear Lake, the DeKalb County Highway Department and Grabill all received the maximum $1 million grant, while eight other communities received a half-million or more.
Most communities in northeast Indiana qualify in the small government category, meaning they can receive 75% grant dollars for a 25% match. A few larger areas — including Allen County and cities or towns over 10,000 residents including Auburn and Kendallville — receive a 50% grant for 50% matching funds.
Veterans Treatment Court celebrates first female graduation, honors mentor
AUBURN — DeKalb County Veterans Treatment Court celebrated its first female graduate and recognized one of its mentors for five years of service during a ceremony in DeKalb Circuit Court Thursday.
Led by DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm, the DeKalb County Veterans Treatment Court began serving veterans involved with DeKalb County courts in March 2018 and serves as an alternative to traditional case processing of veterans who are offenders.
Successful completion of the program allows eligible participants the opportunity to have their charges dismissed, be granted a reduction from a felony to a misdemeanor, or to not have a further sentence imposed. Participants agree to complete a substance-abuse and/or mental health treatment program, remain alcohol- and drug-free, meet with a veteran mentor and complete other program requirements as determined by the veterans court team.
Thursday’s graduation was to recognize a U.S. Air Force veteran, who requested to remain anonymous for this article.
Also recognized was retired U.S. Army veteran Larry Uehlein, who has served as a veterans court volunteer mentor for five years.
Father Michael Sakran of the Antiochian Eastern Orthodox Church in Fort Wayne was the guest speaker. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving from 1998-2002.
“You’re capable of doing much more than you think you are,” Sakran told the gathering.
“The fact that we have graduates who have made it through this program who have overcome setbacks and hardships in life and they’ve made it through … they’re a testimony to that fact.”
“We need others around us to give us a hand to help us and we have to be humble enough to accept that help in order for us to reach our full potential as human beings,” Sakran said as second piece of advice.
“We need other people. We can’t always do stuff like this alone. And that’s OK because it takes a much stronger person to say, ‘I need help,’ than it does for someone to just try to do the impossible by themselves,” he said.
“You can’t get through things without the help of others — the staff here, the treatment court, our family, our friends, fellow veterans, whoever. When we accept their help, the beautiful thing is that we ourselves become more capable of helping others.”
Butler exploring purchase of vacant industrial site
BUTLER — Butler is considering purchasing a long dormant industrial site at the city’s west end.
The former Bohn Aluminum/Citation Corp. property at 600 W. Main St. closed in July 2008. Under Citation ownership, the facility produced molded aluminum suspension and brake components for the automotive industry.
Tuesday, Mayor Mike Hartman reflected on an evaluation of the site prepared and presented to the City Council by Ken Jones of Jones Petrie Rafinski.
“We have been in contact with the owner — Pate Holdings out of Alabama — there’s interest with them to work with the city to get this property acquired,” Hartman stated.
“There are some big things we’ve got to overcome. We’re pretty confident on any contaminants there can be overcome.
“Our biggest hurdle right now is the demolition cost,” he stated.
The JPR presentation included two options — partial demolition of the existing building at an estimated cost of $1 million or complete demolition, estimated at $1.8 million.
The report said the location is considered a brownfield site, which would make it possible for grants and assistance.
Butler is looking at complete demolition of the property, the mayor said.
“We think a complete demo makes more sense, more feasible, more attractive than a partial,” Hartman said. “You don’t see buildings being built like that any more … it’s the old foundry blueprint.
“We think a complete demo would be the best. It gives us a lot more options.”
Hartman said Jones had approached some builders to gauge interest. “Believe it or not, there’s a lot of interest on this project, depending on which direction we go with it,” the mayor said.
The path to this point when retired City Planner reached out to Indiana Brownfield about some funding. It turned out one of the projects that agency was ready to work on canceled, leaving an opening.
Since then, Indiana Brownfield and SES Environmental representatives have been on site to examine conditions.
The presence of a rail spur, city utilities, proximity to steel industries and interstate are also pluses.
Shop with a Cop programs help children
Shop with a Cop programs are popular ways for police officers to interact with children and families to help make the Christmas season a little bit brighter.
In LaGrange County, officers from the sheriff’s department, and Shipshewana, Topeka and Wolcottville police departments took 23 children on shopping trips.
In Noble County, twenty children – two from each of the county’s 10 elementary schools – went on a $250 shopping spree.
The local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police and a Ligonier church helped one family, including a $250 shopping spree, hats and gloves.
Ligonier man faces multiple felony counts following alleged attack
ALBION — A Ligonier man is facing multiple felony counts following an incident in which he allegedly struck a female victim with a hammer and a cell phone in mid-November.
Marshall L. Nelson, 40, of the 1900 block of U.S. 6, is being held on $100,000 bond in the Noble County Jail.
The Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Nelson with criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 3 felony; criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony; domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; domestic battery be means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; intimidation, a Level 5 felony; and interference with the reporting of a crime, a Class A misdemeanor.
When interviewed by police, Nelson denied the allegations.
According to charging documents, “multiple staples” were required in order to close the wounds allegedly inflicted on the victim.
Nelson was arrested on Nov. 18 by Ligonier Police after officers were called to the 700 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, at 6:23 a.m., after the victim called 911 to report an emergency.
Ligonier Patrolman Mike Alexander said the woman was trying to leave the house as he arrived.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, the victim allegedly told police that Nelson had allegedly “confined her in various ways throughout the incident, including, but not limited to, grabbing and holding her wrists, hitting her in the head with a hammer, hitting her in the head with her cell phone and sitting on her chest.”
