SHELBYVILLE — The Thunder men’s cross country team had five runners finish in the top 10 to earn the win at the Mount St. Joseph’s Invite Friday.
Jacob Myers finished in fourth place at 27:39.7, followed by East Noble grad Noah Acker fifth and Joseph Packard in sixth. Acker crossed in 27:54.2, and Packard finished in 27:56.2. Churubusco grad Eli Lantz came in ninth at 28:18.6, and Holden Martin rounded out the top 10 in 28:19.8.
On the women’s side, Trine had three in the top five for second place as a team.
Lydia Randolph finished in second with a time of 24:09.5. Amira Faulkner crossed in fourth in 24:45.7 and Chloe Brittain finished fifth in 24:46.1.
