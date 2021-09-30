KENDALLVILLE — Westview and East Noble’s boys tennis teams took care of business in their semifinal duals at the East Noble Sectional Thursday evening.
The state’s 16th-ranked Warriors defeated Central Noble 5-0, and the Knights won 4-1 over West Noble.
Westview (19-1) and East Noble (17-2) will meet in the sectional final Saturday at 10 a.m. on the Knights’ courts.
“We’ve been playing well, but this is not going to be an easy match,” Warriors coach Tyler Miller said. “We have to be at our best.”
EN coach Aaron Edwards said, “We have a lot of guys playing their best tennis right now. I’m proud of the guys for playing as well they did tonight.”
East Noble and West Noble was the more competitive matchup. The Chargers finished 11-4, and Edwards thought his guys raised their level of play for their county rivals.
“West Noble is a great team and I thought they matched up really, really well with us. We knew it would be a battle,” Edwards said. “I’m very happy with how we played.
“It’s hard to pick one court, but both doubles teams played about as well as they have played all season,” he continued. “West Noble is strong at number one singles (with Brayden Bohde and Nevin Phares). For us to beat them in straight sets was a tremendous effort by Max (Bender) and Carver (Miller).
“Our two doubles (Ryan Ludwig and Brycen Ortiz), it was the best I’ve seen them play all season.”
Ludwig and Ortiz and singles players Vittorio Bona at No. 1 and Nolan Ogle at No. 2 all won in straight sets for the Knights.
West Noble’s lone win came at No. 3 singles, where Luke Schermerhorn was on the brink of defeating his second cousin Grant Schermerhorn. Grant Schermerhorn was cramping in his right arm from his hand to his elbow, and the cramping continued in his legs. Luke Schermerhorn won the first set 6-2 and led the second set 5-2 when Grant retired.
Westview did not lose a game in both doubles and at No. 1 and 2 singles with standout brothers Isaiah and Elijah Hostetler there.
Cougar Carter Wilkinson battled Warrior senior Brennan Beachy at No. 3 singles. Wilkinson led 2-1 in the second set. However, Beachy put enough good shots together to win 6-3, 6-3.
“He deserves credit,” Miller said of Wilkinson. “He played well. He played within himself. He’s an athlete who knows how to compete.
“For the most part, everybody did fine. We have to be a little bit more stronger mentally. Central Noble has a couple of nice players and they have a chance to be a lot better.”
In other area action Wednesday, Churubusco ended its season with a 4-1 loss to Leo in a first-round dual at the Carroll Sectional. Gavin Haberstock scored the Eagles’ lone point with a straight-set win at No. 2 singles.
East Noble Sectional
Thursday’s semifinal scores
No. 16 Westview 5,
Central Noble 0
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Austin Frey 6-0, 6-0. 2. Elijah Hostetler (WV) def. Carter Meinika 6-0, 6-0. 3. Brennan Beachy (WV) def. Carter Wilkinson 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Isaac Rogers-Kendall Schwartz (WV) def. Caleb Weaver-Reegan Yoder 6-0, 6-0. 2. Kylen Bender-Jethro Hostetler (WV) def. Landyn Champion-Ryne Keirn 6-0, 6-0.
East Noble 4, West Noble 1
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Chris Miller 6-0, 6-1. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Nate Shaw 6-3, 6-0. 2. Luke Schermerhorn (WN) def. Grant Schermerhorn 6-2, 5-2, retired (injury default).
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Brayden Bohde-Nevin Phares 6-2, 7-5. 2. Ryan Ludwig-Brycen Ortiz (WN) def. JJ Jacobs-Wes Shaw 6-1, 6-3.
Carroll Sectional
Wednesday’s first-round scores
Leo 4, Churubusco 1
Singles: 1. Aaron Brandenberger (Leo) def. Brady Crick 6-0, 6-0. 2. Gavin Haberstock (CH) def. Andrew Roth 6-4, 7-6. 3. Isaac Copeland (Leo) def. Garrett Wymer 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Mike Roselle-Lucas Hoekema (Leo) def. Mason Young-Brett Barkley 6-3, 6-2. 2. Eli LaGrange-Aiden Mott (Leo) def. Gage Crick-Dawson Meeks 6-4, 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.