Great day for a parade

Members of Pleasant Chapel Church of the Brethren in rural Ashley ride in a horse-drawn wagon during the parade at the Ashley-Hudson Festival.

Ashley at a Glance

Population: 980

Town government website: ashley.in.gov

Government: Town council, clerk-treasurer

Police Department: Town marshal

Fire: Ashley Fire Department

Health: Parkview DeKalb hospital, Auburn; Cameron Community Memorial Hospital, Angola

Utilities: Electric & Natural Gas: Northern Indiana Public Service Co., Water & Sewage: Town of Ashley, Garbage: Republic Services of Fort Wayne, Phone: Century Link, Cable TV and Internet: Century Link, Frontier, Mediacom and HughesNet

Education: DeKalb Central United Schools

Parks: Ashley Memorial Park, Sunset Park, Carpenter Field

Events: Ashley-Hudson Days, first weekend of August

Important Numbers & Addresses

Town Hall: A: 500 S. Gonser Ave. P: 587-9276

Police: P: 587-9388 A: 500 S. Gonser Ave.

Fire: A: 101 S. Union St. P: 587-9222

Post Office: Hours: M-F 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m., SA 8-10 a.m. A: 114 W. State St. P: 587-9219

Recycling Center: Northern Indiana Solid Waste Management District offices, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley

Meetings

Town Board: 2nd Monday each month, 6 p.m., Ashley Community Center

