AUBURN — Ten months into his new role, Sheriff David Cserep II has gained in respect for his entire staff.
“They’re all my heroes, because they do it day in and day out,” the new sheriff said. “These folks are hard-working.”
Cserep commands a staff of approximately 70 people — officers and civilians — in the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Two dozen of them are uniformed deputies and command staff, responding to emergency situations.
“You’re not calling police to a birthday party or to come to a wedding. You’re usually calling them when you’re in trouble,” Cserep said.
With the staff shorthanded at the moment, deputies are working overtime on road patrols.
Jail officers also make up a large share of the sheriff’s staff, dealing with a sometimes-difficult jail population.
National statistics show 50 percent of jail inmates have some sort of mental illness, Cserep said.
“When they’re off, they’re having a bad day — the inmate — that means my people have to take care of that,” Cserep said.
Transport officers who drive inmates from county to county are running 2,000 miles apiece each month, a daunting workload, the sheriff said.
This summer, Cserep took charge of a new courthouse security staff, whose officers screen people entering the DeKalb County Courthouse to prevent them from carrying weapons inside.
“Day in and day out, they put a smile on their face, they act professional and they continue to do the job that I asked them to do, which most people probably wouldn’t want to do,” the sheriff said.
Cserep oversees three school resource officers who protect the county’s three major public school districts. This year, they are driving marked police vehicles.
“I want them to know that the sheriff’s office is there” at schools, the sheriff said.
As a new feature, Cserep is focusing on developing leaders in his department.
“They are required to take some sort of leader development course, and I want them to have that before they become a corporal or become a sergeant,” the sheriff said.
“It doesn’t make sense to promote somebody and say be a leader, and they have no skill set to be a leader,” he said. “We’re always trying to train somebody to be that next position.”
Across his entire department, Cserep said, “It warms my heart to know we have people that are that dedicated to their job — that they can be put under some pretty strenuous conditions and still do it very well.
“Thank you is just not enough. Day in and day out, they do what they are asked to do, and they go above and beyond. I can only say: a job well done, thank you.”
