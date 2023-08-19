ST. CHARLES, Ill. — Farm Progress staff came home with over 25 awards at the recent Ag Media Summit, held July 30-Aug. 2 at Palm Springs, California.
The winning entries were part of the annual Agricultural Communications Network Communication Awards program, where communicators nationwide showcase their best work in design, photography, writing, marketing & communications, as well as digital and social media.
Betty Haynes, Prairie Farmer associate editor, was named recipient of the 2023 Andy Markwart Horizon Award for her passionate, creative work which embodies the dedication of the late Andy Markwart.
“It’s an incredible honor to be the 2023 Andy Markwart Horizon Award winner,” Haynes said. “It’s remarkable to get to write for the publication Andy once worked for, and to continue in his footsteps of communicating the highest quality ag news.”
In addition, Haynes received the Master Writer recognition, along with several awards for her writing and photography.
Also recognized at the event was Holly Spangler, Prairie Farmer editor. Spangler won Writer of the Year Honorable Mention for her portfolio submission of three stories judged for their quality, depth and breadth.
“The incredible thing about an award like this is that you get to stand among giants – agricultural journalists I’ve looked up to for years,” says Spangler. “I’ll never get over seeing my name in the same vicinity as theirs. And I’ll never get over the privilege farmers extend to us when they let us tell their stories.”
The full list of Farm Progress’ award recipients follows:
2023 Writing Contest Winners
Economics and Management: 3rd Place: “Flexing through volatility”, Betty Haynes, Prairie Farmer.
Editorial Opinion: 2nd Place: “Heroes, villains and all the folks in between”, Holly Spangler, Prairie Farmer.
Humorous Article: 3rd Place: “Don’t believe rumors about carrots”, Jennifer Kiel, Farm Progress.
Issues: 1st Place: “Why dicamba complaints dropped in Illinois”, Betty Haynes, Prairie Farmer.
Regular Column: 1st Place: “When good intentions go horribly wrong”, Mike Wilson, Farm Progress.
Technical Feature: 3rd Place: “How to choose the right cattle barn”, Betty Haynes, Prairie Farmer.
Team Story: 3rd Place: “Better beef biosecurity needed”, Jennifer Carrico & Betty Haynes, Farm Progress.
Writer of the Year Honorable Mention: Holly Spangler, Prairie Farmer.
Master Writer Program
Level 1: John Hart.
Level 3: Kevin Schulz.
Level 4: Sarah McNaughton.
Master Writers: Curt Arens, Betty Haynes.
2023 Photography Contest Winners
Pictorial: 1st Place: Betty Haynes, Prairie Farmer, “Livingston County Sunrise.”
Feature: Honorable Mention: Betty Haynes, Prairie Farmer, “Glint of Hope.”
Nuts and Bolts: Crops: Honorable Mention: Betty Haynes, Prairie Farmer, “Bean Dust.”
Rotating Theme: Indoor Ag: 2nd Place: Betty Haynes, Prairie Farmer, “Tragedy Strikes.”
Master Photographer Program
Level 1: Sarah McNaughton
Level 4: Betty Haynes
2023 Design Contest Winners
Cover Page Design – Commercial: 3rd Place: Lisa Lynd, Farm Futures, January 2023, Farm Progress, “Running down a dream.”
Best Use of Chart and Graph Material (Commercial or Custom):
1st Place: Lisa Lynd, Farm Futures Special Issue, Mid-October 2022, Farm Progress, “Need help?”
2nd Place: Shelly Jarka, Nebraska Farmer, March 2023, Farm Progress, “What makes popcorn pop?”
3rd Place: Melissa Landgraf, Prairie Farmer, December 2022, Farm Progress, “Comparing cattle barns.”
2023 Digital & Social Media Award Winners
Blogs
1st Place: Mindy Ward, Farm Progress/Missouri Ruralist, “Missouri Mile.”
3rd Place: Holly Spangler, Prairie Farmer, “My Generation.”
Multimedia Story: 3rd Place: Jennifer M. Latzke, Kansas Farmer/Farm Progress, “’Sold! Buyers bid on bison’ and ‘A new home on a new range.’”
2023 Marketing Communications
Publication – print or electronic – for profit:
1st Place: Farm Futures “Cultivating mental health: Inside rural America’s silent struggle.”
The Ag Media Summit is the largest annual gathering of the agriculture industry’s top writers, editors, photographers, publishers and strategic communicators in the U.S. It is organized by the Livestock Publications Council (LPC), the Agricultural Communicators Network, and the SIIA AM&P Network Agri-Media Committee.
As part of Informa Markets, Farm Progress is the largest, most diversified agriculture information business in North America. Through a robust network of live events, digital products, data, marketing services, broadcasting and local and national publications, Farm Progress enables the nation’s most economically significant farmers, growers and ranchers to connect and do business. It serves 80% of the two million farms and ranches in the U.S., and an estimated 85% of the nation’s annual agricultural gross domestic product. Visit the website, Marketing.FarmProgress.com.
