ANGOLA — The Leo girls golf team was one of three to qualify for the East Noble regional during Saturday's Angola Golf Sectional at Trine University's Zollner Golf Course. The Lions shot a collective 383 to place second out of 12 teams at the tournament.
Isabelle Baldwin was Leo's individual medalist, shooting a team-high 83 (+11) to place third overall. Munson led the Lions on both the front nine (43) and back nine (40) Saturday. Also scoring for Leo were Anna Munson (93), Sydney Holub (101) and Miranda Freeman (106). Toni Miller shot a 115 on the afternoon.
Bishop Dwenger was the individual champion, scoring 377. The Saints' Amy Frazier was the individual medalist with a 77 on the course. Also rounding out the top five were Angola's Teryn Stanley (78), Dwenger's Rachel Landstoffer (85) and DeKalb's Allyson Stuckey (85).
DeKalb grabbed the third regional qualification with a team score of 391.
Leo will join 17 other schools at the East Noble regional at Noble Hawk Golf Links beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The last time the team qualified for regional was 2016. The Lions shot a 340 for fifth place that year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.