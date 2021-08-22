Area residents do well at state fair
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 400 local residents submitted projects in non-animal categories at this year’s Indiana State Fair.
Of those, 50 projects earned orange ribbons as top merit winners.
Of the 50 exceptional projects, those by Autumn Forti of DeKalb County, Audrey Brumbaugh of Noble County and Emily Wilhelm and Steuben County also earned the Top 10 Honor Group title.
Caylee James of LaGrange County and Emma Creager of Steuben County also won the Sweepstakes title for best overall exhibits.
James competed in the Veterinary Science Level 3 exhibit with her project, “A Cattleman’s Guide to Breeding with Frozen Semen,” and Creager competed in the Poultry Poster or Display Level 2 exhibit with her project, “Does Feed Make a Difference? An analysis of egg white protein absorption in organically and non-organically raised chickens.”
Waterloo man found guilty on multiple criminal counts
ANGOLA — Waterloo resident Joshua A. Kelley, 39, could face up to 195 years in prison after he was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder and six other charges related to a June 14, 2018, standoff with police in rural Fremont.
A Steuben Superior Court jury made the ruling Thursday after less than three hours after the jury was given the case.
Kelley will be sentenced on Oct. 7 by Judge William Fee. The sentence can range from 67-195 years in prison, depending on a number of factors Fee can consider.
In addition to two counts of Level 1 felony attempted murder, Kelley was found guilty of pointing a firearm at another, a Level 6 felony; carrying of a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor; manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine in a vehicle while in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony; and theft, a Level 6 felony.
Rome City resident named Citizen of the Year
ROME CITY — Jeannie Powell Edholm, treasurer of the Rome City Chamber of Commerce, was shocked when she was named Citizen of the Year by her fellow board members.
“I’m more of a behind-the-scenes person,” she said, “But I am very honored and humbled.”
Powell Edholm said she has loved the community of Rome City since she was a child spending summers at her grandparents’ cottage on Sylvan Lake. She has made Rome City her home since 1997. In November 2020, she married Sidney “Bud” Edholm.
Powell Edholm said she chose the Rome City American Legion Auxiliary as her first community involvement. She served as president three years and is the current secretary for the auxiliary.
She joined the board of directors of the Rome City Chamber in 2012. Chamber member Joe Manier asked her to replace outgoing member Cindy O’Brien.
Powell Edholm served as president of Advance Rome City, the town’s revitalization organization, for three years. Advance Rome City has done many beautification projects in town and plans other community activities.
County conducts solar ordinance hearing
BUTLER — DeKalb County residents left the Eastside High School auditorium with more questions than answers Tuesday night after an hour and a half presentation about a new DeKalb County commercial solar energy system ordinance.
The public question and comment portion of the presentation featured more negative comments about the ordinance and solar fields in general than positive. No one who spoke was in favor of the proposed commercial solar farms.
Many of those who spoke were worried about solar fields encroaching on their property. Others worried about how neighboring solar fields would hurt their property value.
DeKalb County Zoning Administrator Chris Gaumer introduced the ordinance by breaking its language down to its simplest form.
If approved, the ordinance would allow for the creation of Commercial Solar Energy System overlay districts within the county. An overlay district would provide additional regulations to the area proposed solar fields would cover. The underlying zoning district would not change, the overlay would in general bring additional rules, regulations and standards.
Companies wishing to invest in the county and build projects must present an economic development agreement, road usage and repair agreement, traffic management plan, decommission and site restoration plans, along with drainage and stormwater runoff plans. A visual buffer of vegetation and landscaping must also be placed around developments.
Gaumer said one of the key parts of the ordinance is the decommissioning and site restoration plan. Companies must submit a letter of credit that is equal to 125% of the decommissioning cost of the project. The bond or irrevocable letter of credit allows the county to use the solar companies’ money to remove the project and revert it back to its original condition if needed.
A public hearing on the proposed ordinance will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 during the DeKalb County Plan Commission meeting.
County Commissioners are slated to consider the ordinance at 2 p.m. Sept. 27 at the DeKalb County Courthouse.
DeKalb Central board approves bond sale
WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board approved a series of resolutions that authorize the school district to proceed with a bond sale to finance several upgrades throughout the district.
In a facilities master plan, the district has identified high-priority potential 2021 bond projects, including $5.54 million in improvements to athletic facilities at DeKalb High School; $5.47 million in improvements to heating, ventilation and air conditioning and ceiling replacement at DeKalb Middle School, and $125,000 in improvements at the district’s transportation garage.
Drug deal blamed in Kendallville shooting
ALBION — Noble County authorities allege an Aug. 14 shooting that left a Kendallville man with serious injuries may have been the result of a drug deal gone bad.
The alleged shooter, Taron T. Swazer, 20, was formally charged Thursday in Noble Circuit Court with aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; carrying a handgun without a license with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 5 felony; and criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony.
Superior Court II Judge Steve Hagen ordered Swazer be held on $50,000 bond. If convicted of a Level 3 felony, Swazer could be sentenced to anywhere from three to 16 years in prison, with an advisory sentence of nine years.
The victim of the shooting, Austin Hart, 20, suffered injury to his leg and hip and was intubated at the time of a probable cause hearing which was held Monday, according to a transcript of that hearing. Shively told the court Thursday that Hart was still incapacitated.
According to court documents filed in the case, Kendallville police said Swazer was identified by two witnesses as the person who allegedly fired the shots on the north side of Bixler Lake during a botched exchange of money for THC vapes. THC is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
Someone allegedly took the THC vapes from Swazer but did not provide the cash it was supposed to be exchanged for.
State police identify surviving Aug. 5 shooting victims
BUTLER — Indiana State Police have released the identities of the two victims involved in an Aug. 5 shooting incident in the 5400 block of C.R. 22 between Butler and Waterloo.
Victim one is identified as Felicia Marie King, 29, of Butler. Police said King sustained serious injuries as result of a gunshot during this incident. She was treated for her injuries at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, and has since been released.
King was listed as Samuel King’s wife in his obituary which was published Aug. 11.
Samuel King, 36, died from injuries sustained in the shooting.
Victim two is identified as Ronald Wilson, 51, of Kimmell. Wilson was critically injured as a result of multiple gunshots during this incident. He remains hospitalized in serious condition.
Indiana State Police said detectives have not yet been able to interview Mr. Wilson due to his continued hospitalized condition, and therefore this remains an ongoing criminal investigation. Once the investigation is complete, this will be turned over to the DeKalb County Prosecutor for review, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.